Estimated values
2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,670
|$7,393
|$8,931
|Clean
|$5,337
|$6,967
|$8,385
|Average
|$4,672
|$6,114
|$7,294
|Rough
|$4,006
|$5,261
|$6,202
Estimated values
2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,432
|$8,187
|$9,766
|Clean
|$6,055
|$7,715
|$9,169
|Average
|$5,299
|$6,770
|$7,976
|Rough
|$4,544
|$5,826
|$6,782