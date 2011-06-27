Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,676
|$1,996
|Clean
|$968
|$1,506
|$1,795
|Average
|$744
|$1,166
|$1,394
|Rough
|$519
|$826
|$992
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,776
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,596
|$1,914
|Average
|$773
|$1,236
|$1,486
|Rough
|$540
|$876
|$1,058
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$2,047
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,119
|$1,840
|$2,227
|Average
|$860
|$1,425
|$1,729
|Rough
|$600
|$1,009
|$1,231
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,375
|$2,851
|Clean
|$1,338
|$2,135
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,653
|$1,991
|Rough
|$717
|$1,171
|$1,417
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$3,222
|$3,917
|Clean
|$1,729
|$2,895
|$3,523
|Average
|$1,328
|$2,242
|$2,735
|Rough
|$927
|$1,589
|$1,946
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$1,924
|$2,300
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,729
|$2,068
|Average
|$846
|$1,339
|$1,606
|Rough
|$590
|$949
|$1,143
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,234
|$1,786
|$2,084
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,605
|$1,874
|Average
|$849
|$1,243
|$1,455
|Rough
|$593
|$880
|$1,035