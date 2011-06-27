Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews
2nd GM car And love It!
I bought this 2006 GMC Denali back in September as a Certifed GMC. So far everything has been great no complaints. I have to disagree on what people have say about the gas. You don't buy a 5000 pound car for fuel economy. I avg 14.8 around town and 19.7 hwy. Love my car! Will buy another one
now the engine... when does it end money pit
New transmission at 54,000 ($1500.00), new harmonic balancer at 69,000 and now a complete engine overhaul at 82,000 ($2400.00).
Fully Loaded Yukon XL Denali
Just a fantastic vehicle, drives wonderfully, handles well, never any problems. Love the GPS system, very easy to use.
Love my truck!
I've had my Yukon since April 04 and have not had any problems with it. It's got over 45,000 miles on it and everything is still like new. We have 4 children and often take trips that last over 5 hours each way -- the DVD player is a treasure. I love the heated seats and Stereo too!
Denali XL
Our family purchased a new Denali XL in September and are very pleased with it so far. The navigation and XM radio are great features. Very functional vehicle and well appointed. The extra money you pay is for the features you dont see, stabilitrack, automatic leving, auto- folding mirrors, and the 6.0L engine, and side impact airbags. With 4 kids, this is one of the few vehicles we could fit into and still have room to bring home the groceries and shopping bags. Only thing so far is the fold down rear entertainment DVD obstructs the rear view mirror when the DVD is in use. You have to get used to using side mirrors if the kids are watching a movie.
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon XL
Related Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner