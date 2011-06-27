Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

2nd GM car And love It! poneill466 , 11/25/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this 2006 GMC Denali back in September as a Certifed GMC. So far everything has been great no complaints. I have to disagree on what people have say about the gas. You don't buy a 5000 pound car for fuel economy. I avg 14.8 around town and 19.7 hwy. Love my car! Will buy another one Report Abuse

now the engine... when does it end money pit kingspark33 , 05/16/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful New transmission at 54,000 ($1500.00), new harmonic balancer at 69,000 and now a complete engine overhaul at 82,000 ($2400.00).

Fully Loaded Yukon XL Denali Doug , 12/17/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just a fantastic vehicle, drives wonderfully, handles well, never any problems. Love the GPS system, very easy to use.

Love my truck! shelli , 09/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had my Yukon since April 04 and have not had any problems with it. It's got over 45,000 miles on it and everything is still like new. We have 4 children and often take trips that last over 5 hours each way -- the DVD player is a treasure. I love the heated seats and Stereo too!