Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Truck I have Always Wanted Deer Slayer , 03/15/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I came to the dealership to see a ZR2 S-10, next to it was this Bright yellow, 2003, GMC Sonoma ZR2. I FEEL IN LOVE WITH IT. I always wanted this truck, this style, this color. Since I bought it I have done some off- roading and some highway driving and have been pleased with it on both ideas. I look forward to driving my truck everyday and find myself, more times then not, when i park it and walk away, turning around and looking at it thinking, WOW! Report Abuse

Terrible Attempt at a Truck Bruce , 10/20/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for 2 years now and I absolutely hate it. A friend had one and I thought that it looked good, so I bought it without testing it at all. What a dumb move. It gets terrible fuel economy. Has absolutely no power, terrible, no passing power at all, no bottom end. Have to put it into 4X4 low to get any power. That is where it is actually good. In the mud it is great, cause it is so light. The 4X4 low will crawl along at 200 rpm. However, the interior is way too small, and I sit so that my hip is bent and bothers me amazingly on long trips. But, it is in the shop as we speak having the transfer case replaced (50063 km). Report Abuse

RAMY Ramy AZIEH , 04/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very powerfull, Reliable, Stiff steering which is better, Quiet ride, and Good braking Report Abuse

Great starter vehicle Avery , 11/15/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My dad gave me this truck as my first vehicle, and so far it has suited my needs well. I dont drive it much at all, just to school or town or what ever so there's only 40,000 miles on it. Its the funnest vehicle to drive off roads and on jeeping trails, the 4wd is great for winter too. my only regrets are that i have had to put in a good deal of money to keep it running up to par. it seems as though every year i have to change wheel bearings and the cab door has been giving me problems for the last few years. Its a tough little truck and i would recommend it to anyone looking for a great looking fun truck to drive. Report Abuse