Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Truck I have Always Wanted
I came to the dealership to see a ZR2 S-10, next to it was this Bright yellow, 2003, GMC Sonoma ZR2. I FEEL IN LOVE WITH IT. I always wanted this truck, this style, this color. Since I bought it I have done some off- roading and some highway driving and have been pleased with it on both ideas. I look forward to driving my truck everyday and find myself, more times then not, when i park it and walk away, turning around and looking at it thinking, WOW!
Terrible Attempt at a Truck
I've had this truck for 2 years now and I absolutely hate it. A friend had one and I thought that it looked good, so I bought it without testing it at all. What a dumb move. It gets terrible fuel economy. Has absolutely no power, terrible, no passing power at all, no bottom end. Have to put it into 4X4 low to get any power. That is where it is actually good. In the mud it is great, cause it is so light. The 4X4 low will crawl along at 200 rpm. However, the interior is way too small, and I sit so that my hip is bent and bothers me amazingly on long trips. But, it is in the shop as we speak having the transfer case replaced (50063 km).
RAMY
Very powerfull, Reliable, Stiff steering which is better, Quiet ride, and Good braking
Great starter vehicle
My dad gave me this truck as my first vehicle, and so far it has suited my needs well. I dont drive it much at all, just to school or town or what ever so there's only 40,000 miles on it. Its the funnest vehicle to drive off roads and on jeeping trails, the 4wd is great for winter too. my only regrets are that i have had to put in a good deal of money to keep it running up to par. it seems as though every year i have to change wheel bearings and the cab door has been giving me problems for the last few years. Its a tough little truck and i would recommend it to anyone looking for a great looking fun truck to drive.
exellent
I,ve been shopping for a truck for a long time, and this one here beats them all if you love the outdoors this is the truck for you
Sponsored cars related to the Sonoma
Related Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner