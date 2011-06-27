  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG172222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.351.5/462.5 mi.351.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG172222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length190.6 in.190.6 in.190.6 in.
Curb weight3610 lbs.3112 lbs.3112 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.3040 lbs.3040 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height63.4 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum payload1540.0 lbs.1160.0 lbs.1160.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Onyx
  • Summit White
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Beige
  • Pewter
  • Beige
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
