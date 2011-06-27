Used 2000 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|22
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/370.0 mi.
|351.5/462.5 mi.
|351.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|37.0 ft.
|37.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.6 in.
|190.6 in.
|190.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3610 lbs.
|3112 lbs.
|3112 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5150 lbs.
|3040 lbs.
|3040 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|7.2 in.
|7.2 in.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|62.0 in.
|62.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1540.0 lbs.
|1160.0 lbs.
|1160.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
