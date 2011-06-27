Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG162222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg20/25 mpg20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.400.0/500.0 mi.400.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG162222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height63.4 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.122.9 in.117.9 in.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.194.2 in.
Width64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Black
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dove Gray
  • Khaki
  • Dark Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dove Gray
