Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,586
|$7,214
|$8,586
|Clean
|$4,124
|$6,485
|$7,729
|Average
|$3,200
|$5,028
|$6,014
|Rough
|$2,276
|$3,571
|$4,299
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,666
|$7,706
|$9,298
|Clean
|$4,196
|$6,928
|$8,370
|Average
|$3,255
|$5,372
|$6,513
|Rough
|$2,315
|$3,815
|$4,655
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,825
|$8,036
|$9,717
|Clean
|$4,339
|$7,225
|$8,747
|Average
|$3,367
|$5,602
|$6,806
|Rough
|$2,394
|$3,979
|$4,865
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,021
|$10,935
|$12,977
|Clean
|$6,313
|$9,831
|$11,681
|Average
|$4,898
|$7,622
|$9,089
|Rough
|$3,483
|$5,414
|$6,497
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,902
|$9,245
|$10,989
|Clean
|$5,308
|$8,311
|$9,891
|Average
|$4,118
|$6,444
|$7,697
|Rough
|$2,929
|$4,577
|$5,502
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$7,357
|$8,920
|Clean
|$3,930
|$6,614
|$8,029
|Average
|$3,049
|$5,128
|$6,248
|Rough
|$2,169
|$3,642
|$4,466
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$8,077
|$9,619
|Clean
|$4,607
|$7,262
|$8,659
|Average
|$3,574
|$5,630
|$6,737
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,999
|$4,816
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,545
|$8,567
|$10,142
|Clean
|$4,986
|$7,701
|$9,130
|Average
|$3,869
|$5,971
|$7,104
|Rough
|$2,751
|$4,241
|$5,078
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,751
|$12,072
|$14,326
|Clean
|$6,970
|$10,853
|$12,895
|Average
|$5,408
|$8,415
|$10,034
|Rough
|$3,846
|$5,976
|$7,173
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,611
|$8,337
|$9,755
|Clean
|$5,045
|$7,495
|$8,781
|Average
|$3,915
|$5,811
|$6,832
|Rough
|$2,784
|$4,127
|$4,884
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,843
|$7,557
|$8,974
|Clean
|$4,355
|$6,794
|$8,078
|Average
|$3,379
|$5,268
|$6,285
|Rough
|$2,403
|$3,742
|$4,493
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$8,477
|$10,061
|Clean
|$4,895
|$7,621
|$9,056
|Average
|$3,798
|$5,909
|$7,047
|Rough
|$2,701
|$4,197
|$5,037
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,345
|$8,443
|$10,061
|Clean
|$4,806
|$7,591
|$9,056
|Average
|$3,729
|$5,885
|$7,047
|Rough
|$2,652
|$4,180
|$5,037
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,247
|$11,108
|$13,121
|Clean
|$6,517
|$9,987
|$11,810
|Average
|$5,056
|$7,743
|$9,190
|Rough
|$3,596
|$5,499
|$6,569