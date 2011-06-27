  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,586$7,214$8,586
Clean$4,124$6,485$7,729
Average$3,200$5,028$6,014
Rough$2,276$3,571$4,299
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,666$7,706$9,298
Clean$4,196$6,928$8,370
Average$3,255$5,372$6,513
Rough$2,315$3,815$4,655
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,825$8,036$9,717
Clean$4,339$7,225$8,747
Average$3,367$5,602$6,806
Rough$2,394$3,979$4,865
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,021$10,935$12,977
Clean$6,313$9,831$11,681
Average$4,898$7,622$9,089
Rough$3,483$5,414$6,497
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,902$9,245$10,989
Clean$5,308$8,311$9,891
Average$4,118$6,444$7,697
Rough$2,929$4,577$5,502
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$7,357$8,920
Clean$3,930$6,614$8,029
Average$3,049$5,128$6,248
Rough$2,169$3,642$4,466
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$8,077$9,619
Clean$4,607$7,262$8,659
Average$3,574$5,630$6,737
Rough$2,542$3,999$4,816
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,545$8,567$10,142
Clean$4,986$7,701$9,130
Average$3,869$5,971$7,104
Rough$2,751$4,241$5,078
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,751$12,072$14,326
Clean$6,970$10,853$12,895
Average$5,408$8,415$10,034
Rough$3,846$5,976$7,173
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,611$8,337$9,755
Clean$5,045$7,495$8,781
Average$3,915$5,811$6,832
Rough$2,784$4,127$4,884
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,843$7,557$8,974
Clean$4,355$6,794$8,078
Average$3,379$5,268$6,285
Rough$2,403$3,742$4,493
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,443$8,477$10,061
Clean$4,895$7,621$9,056
Average$3,798$5,909$7,047
Rough$2,701$4,197$5,037
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,345$8,443$10,061
Clean$4,806$7,591$9,056
Average$3,729$5,885$7,047
Rough$2,652$4,180$5,037
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,247$11,108$13,121
Clean$6,517$9,987$11,810
Average$5,056$7,743$9,190
Rough$3,596$5,499$6,569
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,701 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,701 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,701 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 ranges from $2,751 to $10,142, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.