Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,125
|$1,448
|Clean
|$439
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$337
|$775
|$1,010
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,148
|$1,448
|Clean
|$501
|$1,029
|$1,302
|Average
|$385
|$791
|$1,010
|Rough
|$269
|$553
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$508
|$1,131
|$1,448
|Clean
|$455
|$1,014
|$1,302
|Average
|$349
|$779
|$1,010
|Rough
|$244
|$544
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$530
|$1,138
|$1,448
|Clean
|$475
|$1,020
|$1,302
|Average
|$365
|$784
|$1,010
|Rough
|$254
|$548
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,125
|$1,448
|Clean
|$439
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$337
|$775
|$1,010
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,143
|$1,448
|Clean
|$487
|$1,025
|$1,302
|Average
|$374
|$787
|$1,010
|Rough
|$261
|$550
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,125
|$1,448
|Clean
|$439
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$337
|$775
|$1,010
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,134
|$1,448
|Clean
|$466
|$1,017
|$1,302
|Average
|$358
|$781
|$1,010
|Rough
|$250
|$546
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,125
|$1,448
|Clean
|$439
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$337
|$775
|$1,010
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$491
|$1,125
|$1,448
|Clean
|$440
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$338
|$775
|$1,010
|Rough
|$236
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,150
|$1,448
|Clean
|$507
|$1,031
|$1,302
|Average
|$389
|$792
|$1,010
|Rough
|$272
|$554
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,125
|$1,448
|Clean
|$439
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$337
|$775
|$1,010
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719