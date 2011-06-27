Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,180
|$16,368
|$19,179
|Clean
|$12,733
|$15,810
|$18,462
|Average
|$11,838
|$14,692
|$17,029
|Rough
|$10,943
|$13,575
|$15,596
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,390
|$11,752
|$13,831
|Clean
|$9,071
|$11,351
|$13,314
|Average
|$8,434
|$10,549
|$12,281
|Rough
|$7,796
|$9,747
|$11,247
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,157
|$15,096
|$17,686
|Clean
|$11,745
|$14,581
|$17,025
|Average
|$10,919
|$13,550
|$15,703
|Rough
|$10,094
|$12,520
|$14,382
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,627
|$9,616
|$11,364
|Clean
|$7,368
|$9,288
|$10,939
|Average
|$6,850
|$8,631
|$10,090
|Rough
|$6,332
|$7,975
|$9,241
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,075
|$10,428
|$12,486
|Clean
|$7,801
|$10,073
|$12,019
|Average
|$7,253
|$9,361
|$11,086
|Rough
|$6,704
|$8,649
|$10,153
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,458
|$16,143
|$18,533
|Clean
|$13,001
|$15,592
|$17,841
|Average
|$12,087
|$14,490
|$16,456
|Rough
|$11,173
|$13,388
|$15,071
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,108
|$14,948
|$17,454
|Clean
|$11,697
|$14,437
|$16,802
|Average
|$10,874
|$13,417
|$15,498
|Rough
|$10,052
|$12,397
|$14,193
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,864
|$11,313
|$13,459
|Clean
|$8,563
|$10,927
|$12,957
|Average
|$7,961
|$10,154
|$11,951
|Rough
|$7,359
|$9,382
|$10,945
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,318
|$8,449
|$9,472
|Clean
|$7,070
|$8,160
|$9,118
|Average
|$6,573
|$7,584
|$8,411
|Rough
|$6,076
|$7,007
|$7,703
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,174
|$10,668
|$12,845
|Clean
|$7,897
|$10,304
|$12,365
|Average
|$7,342
|$9,576
|$11,405
|Rough
|$6,786
|$8,847
|$10,445