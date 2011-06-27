  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,180$16,368$19,179
Clean$12,733$15,810$18,462
Average$11,838$14,692$17,029
Rough$10,943$13,575$15,596
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,390$11,752$13,831
Clean$9,071$11,351$13,314
Average$8,434$10,549$12,281
Rough$7,796$9,747$11,247
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,157$15,096$17,686
Clean$11,745$14,581$17,025
Average$10,919$13,550$15,703
Rough$10,094$12,520$14,382
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,627$9,616$11,364
Clean$7,368$9,288$10,939
Average$6,850$8,631$10,090
Rough$6,332$7,975$9,241
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,075$10,428$12,486
Clean$7,801$10,073$12,019
Average$7,253$9,361$11,086
Rough$6,704$8,649$10,153
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,458$16,143$18,533
Clean$13,001$15,592$17,841
Average$12,087$14,490$16,456
Rough$11,173$13,388$15,071
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,108$14,948$17,454
Clean$11,697$14,437$16,802
Average$10,874$13,417$15,498
Rough$10,052$12,397$14,193
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,864$11,313$13,459
Clean$8,563$10,927$12,957
Average$7,961$10,154$11,951
Rough$7,359$9,382$10,945
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,318$8,449$9,472
Clean$7,070$8,160$9,118
Average$6,573$7,584$8,411
Rough$6,076$7,007$7,703
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,174$10,668$12,845
Clean$7,897$10,304$12,365
Average$7,342$9,576$11,405
Rough$6,786$8,847$10,445
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,288 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo ranges from $6,332 to $11,364, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.