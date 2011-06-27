  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Chevrolet S-10 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$550$1,066$1,343
Clean$491$953$1,201
Average$375$727$917
Rough$258$501$633
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,000$1,611$1,939
Clean$894$1,440$1,734
Average$681$1,098$1,324
Rough$469$757$914
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$930$1,512$1,824
Clean$831$1,352$1,631
Average$634$1,031$1,245
Rough$436$711$860
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$929$1,556$1,893
Clean$830$1,391$1,693
Average$633$1,061$1,293
Rough$435$731$892
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,174$1,954$2,372
Clean$1,049$1,747$2,121
Average$800$1,332$1,620
Rough$550$918$1,118
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$654$1,221$1,525
Clean$585$1,091$1,363
Average$446$832$1,041
Rough$307$574$719
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$944$1,490$1,783
Clean$843$1,332$1,595
Average$643$1,016$1,218
Rough$442$700$841
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$752$1,275$1,557
Clean$672$1,140$1,392
Average$512$870$1,063
Rough$352$599$734
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$851$1,529$1,893
Clean$760$1,367$1,693
Average$579$1,043$1,293
Rough$399$719$892
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$947$1,610$1,965
Clean$846$1,439$1,757
Average$645$1,098$1,342
Rough$444$756$926
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$881$1,512$1,850
Clean$787$1,352$1,655
Average$600$1,031$1,264
Rough$413$711$872
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$789$1,413$1,749
Clean$705$1,264$1,564
Average$537$964$1,194
Rough$370$664$824
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$771$1,462$1,832
Clean$689$1,307$1,639
Average$525$997$1,251
Rough$361$687$864
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$745$1,325$1,635
Clean$666$1,184$1,463
Average$508$904$1,117
Rough$349$623$771
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $760 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,367 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet S-10 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $760 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,367 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Chevrolet S-10, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $760 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,367 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $399 to $1,893, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.