Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,066
|$1,343
|Clean
|$491
|$953
|$1,201
|Average
|$375
|$727
|$917
|Rough
|$258
|$501
|$633
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,611
|$1,939
|Clean
|$894
|$1,440
|$1,734
|Average
|$681
|$1,098
|$1,324
|Rough
|$469
|$757
|$914
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,512
|$1,824
|Clean
|$831
|$1,352
|$1,631
|Average
|$634
|$1,031
|$1,245
|Rough
|$436
|$711
|$860
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,556
|$1,893
|Clean
|$830
|$1,391
|$1,693
|Average
|$633
|$1,061
|$1,293
|Rough
|$435
|$731
|$892
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$1,954
|$2,372
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,747
|$2,121
|Average
|$800
|$1,332
|$1,620
|Rough
|$550
|$918
|$1,118
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,221
|$1,525
|Clean
|$585
|$1,091
|$1,363
|Average
|$446
|$832
|$1,041
|Rough
|$307
|$574
|$719
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$944
|$1,490
|$1,783
|Clean
|$843
|$1,332
|$1,595
|Average
|$643
|$1,016
|$1,218
|Rough
|$442
|$700
|$841
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,275
|$1,557
|Clean
|$672
|$1,140
|$1,392
|Average
|$512
|$870
|$1,063
|Rough
|$352
|$599
|$734
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$851
|$1,529
|$1,893
|Clean
|$760
|$1,367
|$1,693
|Average
|$579
|$1,043
|$1,293
|Rough
|$399
|$719
|$892
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,610
|$1,965
|Clean
|$846
|$1,439
|$1,757
|Average
|$645
|$1,098
|$1,342
|Rough
|$444
|$756
|$926
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,512
|$1,850
|Clean
|$787
|$1,352
|$1,655
|Average
|$600
|$1,031
|$1,264
|Rough
|$413
|$711
|$872
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$789
|$1,413
|$1,749
|Clean
|$705
|$1,264
|$1,564
|Average
|$537
|$964
|$1,194
|Rough
|$370
|$664
|$824
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,462
|$1,832
|Clean
|$689
|$1,307
|$1,639
|Average
|$525
|$997
|$1,251
|Rough
|$361
|$687
|$864
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,325
|$1,635
|Clean
|$666
|$1,184
|$1,463
|Average
|$508
|$904
|$1,117
|Rough
|$349
|$623
|$771