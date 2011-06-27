Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,643
|$14,574
|$16,991
|Clean
|$11,205
|$14,023
|$16,286
|Average
|$10,330
|$12,920
|$14,874
|Rough
|$9,454
|$11,818
|$13,463
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,281
|$9,321
|$10,994
|Clean
|$7,008
|$8,968
|$10,537
|Average
|$6,460
|$8,263
|$9,624
|Rough
|$5,913
|$7,558
|$8,711
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,405
|$9,483
|$11,189
|Clean
|$7,126
|$9,125
|$10,724
|Average
|$6,569
|$8,407
|$9,795
|Rough
|$6,013
|$7,690
|$8,866
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,450
|$10,217
|$12,457
|Clean
|$7,170
|$9,830
|$11,940
|Average
|$6,610
|$9,057
|$10,905
|Rough
|$6,050
|$8,284
|$9,871
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,504
|$11,831
|$13,755
|Clean
|$9,147
|$11,384
|$13,184
|Average
|$8,432
|$10,489
|$12,041
|Rough
|$7,718
|$9,594
|$10,899
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,138
|$13,987
|$16,337
|Clean
|$10,719
|$13,458
|$15,659
|Average
|$9,881
|$12,400
|$14,302
|Rough
|$9,044
|$11,342
|$12,945
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,349
|$8,708
|$10,617
|Clean
|$6,110
|$8,378
|$10,176
|Average
|$5,633
|$7,720
|$9,294
|Rough
|$5,156
|$7,061
|$8,412