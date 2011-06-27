Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,019
|$17,584
|$19,966
|Clean
|$13,141
|$16,472
|$18,670
|Average
|$11,385
|$14,248
|$16,078
|Rough
|$9,629
|$12,024
|$13,486
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,710
|$13,068
|$15,297
|Clean
|$9,102
|$12,242
|$14,304
|Average
|$7,886
|$10,589
|$12,318
|Rough
|$6,669
|$8,936
|$10,333
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,694
|$13,196
|$15,520
|Clean
|$9,087
|$12,362
|$14,512
|Average
|$7,873
|$10,693
|$12,498
|Rough
|$6,658
|$9,024
|$10,483
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,615
|$14,186
|$16,558
|Clean
|$9,950
|$13,289
|$15,484
|Average
|$8,620
|$11,495
|$13,334
|Rough
|$7,291
|$9,701
|$11,185
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,747
|$22,487
|$25,652
|Clean
|$16,635
|$21,065
|$23,987
|Average
|$14,412
|$18,221
|$20,657
|Rough
|$12,189
|$15,377
|$17,328
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,001
|$14,860
|$17,421
|Clean
|$10,312
|$13,921
|$16,290
|Average
|$8,934
|$12,041
|$14,029
|Rough
|$7,556
|$10,162
|$11,768
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,753
|$18,113
|$21,011
|Clean
|$12,892
|$16,967
|$19,647
|Average
|$11,169
|$14,677
|$16,920
|Rough
|$9,446
|$12,386
|$14,192
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,921
|$14,653
|$17,131
|Clean
|$10,237
|$13,726
|$16,019
|Average
|$8,869
|$11,873
|$13,795
|Rough
|$7,501
|$10,020
|$11,572
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,330
|$11,071
|$12,891
|Clean
|$7,809
|$10,371
|$12,055
|Average
|$6,765
|$8,971
|$10,381
|Rough
|$5,722
|$7,570
|$8,708
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,207
|$17,979
|$21,143
|Clean
|$12,380
|$16,842
|$19,771
|Average
|$10,725
|$14,568
|$17,026
|Rough
|$9,071
|$12,294
|$14,282
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,541
|$22,826
|$26,344
|Clean
|$16,442
|$21,382
|$24,634
|Average
|$14,245
|$18,495
|$21,214
|Rough
|$12,048
|$15,609
|$17,794
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,399
|$17,355
|$19,989
|Clean
|$12,559
|$16,258
|$18,692
|Average
|$10,881
|$14,063
|$16,097
|Rough
|$9,203
|$11,868
|$13,502
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,532
|$8,893
|$10,457
|Clean
|$6,123
|$8,330
|$9,779
|Average
|$5,305
|$7,206
|$8,421
|Rough
|$4,487
|$6,081
|$7,064
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,196
|$16,434
|$18,600
|Clean
|$12,370
|$15,395
|$17,393
|Average
|$10,717
|$13,316
|$14,978
|Rough
|$9,064
|$11,238
|$12,564
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,043
|$17,755
|$20,879
|Clean
|$12,226
|$16,632
|$19,524
|Average
|$10,592
|$14,386
|$16,814
|Rough
|$8,958
|$12,141
|$14,103
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,945
|$13,339
|$15,592
|Clean
|$9,322
|$12,496
|$14,580
|Average
|$8,077
|$10,809
|$12,556
|Rough
|$6,831
|$9,122
|$10,532
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,816
|$15,585
|$18,090
|Clean
|$11,076
|$14,599
|$16,916
|Average
|$9,596
|$12,628
|$14,568
|Rough
|$8,116
|$10,657
|$12,219
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,553
|$21,598
|$24,954
|Clean
|$15,516
|$20,232
|$23,334
|Average
|$13,443
|$17,501
|$20,095
|Rough
|$11,370
|$14,769
|$16,856
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,947
|$16,263
|$19,125
|Clean
|$11,199
|$15,234
|$17,884
|Average
|$9,702
|$13,178
|$15,401
|Rough
|$8,206
|$11,121
|$12,918
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,807
|$18,234
|$21,177
|Clean
|$12,942
|$17,081
|$19,802
|Average
|$11,212
|$14,775
|$17,053
|Rough
|$9,483
|$12,469
|$14,304
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,482
|$14,002
|$16,338
|Clean
|$9,825
|$13,116
|$15,278
|Average
|$8,512
|$11,345
|$13,157
|Rough
|$7,199
|$9,575
|$11,036
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,882
|$13,594
|$16,052
|Clean
|$9,263
|$12,734
|$15,010
|Average
|$8,025
|$11,015
|$12,926
|Rough
|$6,787
|$9,296
|$10,843
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,872
|$14,319
|$16,611
|Clean
|$10,191
|$13,414
|$15,533
|Average
|$8,829
|$11,603
|$13,377
|Rough
|$7,467
|$9,792
|$11,220
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,038
|$13,614
|$15,985
|Clean
|$9,409
|$12,753
|$14,948
|Average
|$8,152
|$11,032
|$12,873
|Rough
|$6,895
|$9,310
|$10,798
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,703
|$20,015
|$23,538
|Clean
|$13,782
|$18,750
|$22,010
|Average
|$11,940
|$16,218
|$18,955
|Rough
|$10,098
|$13,687
|$15,899
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,881
|$15,752
|$18,325
|Clean
|$11,137
|$14,756
|$17,135
|Average
|$9,649
|$12,764
|$14,757
|Rough
|$8,160
|$10,772
|$12,378
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,643
|$15,430
|$17,946
|Clean
|$10,914
|$14,454
|$16,781
|Average
|$9,456
|$12,503
|$14,452
|Rough
|$7,997
|$10,551
|$12,122
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,125
|$18,251
|$21,000
|Clean
|$13,240
|$17,097
|$19,637
|Average
|$11,471
|$14,788
|$16,911
|Rough
|$9,702
|$12,480
|$14,185