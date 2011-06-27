Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,352
|$1,741
|Clean
|$525
|$1,206
|$1,558
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$271
|$623
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,422
|$1,741
|Clean
|$706
|$1,269
|$1,558
|Average
|$535
|$962
|$1,193
|Rough
|$364
|$655
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,352
|$1,741
|Clean
|$525
|$1,206
|$1,558
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$271
|$623
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,352
|$1,741
|Clean
|$525
|$1,206
|$1,558
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$271
|$623
|$827