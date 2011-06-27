  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,197$24,905$26,602
Clean$22,382$24,023$25,638
Average$20,751$22,259$23,710
Rough$19,120$20,496$21,783
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,433$26,086$28,695
Clean$22,609$25,162$27,656
Average$20,962$23,315$25,576
Rough$19,314$21,468$23,497
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,685$27,462$29,230
Clean$24,782$26,489$28,171
Average$22,976$24,545$26,053
Rough$21,170$22,600$23,935
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,045$36,602$38,178
Clean$33,813$35,306$36,794
Average$31,349$32,714$34,028
Rough$28,885$30,122$31,261
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,605$24,268$27,847
Clean$19,881$23,409$26,838
Average$18,432$21,690$24,820
Rough$16,984$19,972$22,802
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,451$39,396$45,207
Clean$32,275$38,001$43,569
Average$29,923$35,211$40,293
Rough$27,571$32,422$37,017
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,917$27,589$29,258
Clean$25,006$26,612$28,198
Average$23,184$24,659$26,078
Rough$21,362$22,705$23,958
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,140$37,290$40,404
Clean$32,940$35,970$38,940
Average$30,540$33,330$36,012
Rough$28,139$30,689$33,084
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,647$29,027$33,308
Clean$23,780$27,999$32,101
Average$22,048$25,943$29,688
Rough$20,315$23,888$27,274
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,985$29,025$32,014
Clean$25,072$27,998$30,854
Average$23,245$25,942$28,534
Rough$21,418$23,887$26,214
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,900$22,087$23,277
Clean$20,165$21,305$22,433
Average$18,696$19,741$20,747
Rough$17,227$18,177$19,060
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,748$31,208$33,642
Clean$27,738$30,103$32,424
Average$25,716$27,893$29,986
Rough$23,695$25,683$27,548
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,862$21,036$24,139
Clean$17,234$20,291$23,264
Average$15,978$18,801$21,515
Rough$14,722$17,312$19,766
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,334$28,203$31,027
Clean$24,443$27,205$29,902
Average$22,662$25,208$27,654
Rough$20,881$23,210$25,406
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,792$29,577$30,394
Clean$27,779$28,529$29,293
Average$25,755$26,435$27,090
Rough$23,731$24,341$24,888
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,191$36,320$39,409
Clean$32,024$35,034$37,981
Average$29,691$32,462$35,125
Rough$27,357$29,890$32,270
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,203$32,143$36,006
Clean$27,212$31,005$34,701
Average$25,229$28,729$32,092
Rough$23,246$26,453$29,483
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,293$33,496$35,689
Clean$30,193$32,310$34,395
Average$27,993$29,938$31,809
Rough$25,793$27,566$29,223
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,680$24,787$26,869
Clean$21,882$23,909$25,896
Average$20,288$22,154$23,948
Rough$18,693$20,399$22,001
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,240$37,969$43,570
Clean$31,106$36,625$41,991
Average$28,840$33,936$38,834
Rough$26,573$31,248$35,677
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,560$38,161$39,779
Clean$35,275$36,810$38,338
Average$32,704$34,107$35,456
Rough$30,134$31,405$32,573
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,755$24,557$26,343
Clean$21,955$23,687$25,388
Average$20,355$21,948$23,479
Rough$18,756$20,210$21,570
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,105$31,302$33,482
Clean$28,082$30,193$32,269
Average$26,036$27,977$29,843
Rough$23,990$25,760$27,416
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,798$27,788$29,763
Clean$24,891$26,804$28,684
Average$23,077$24,836$26,528
Rough$21,263$22,869$24,371
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,662$27,082$29,469
Clean$23,795$26,124$28,402
Average$22,062$24,206$26,266
Rough$20,328$22,288$24,131
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,460$40,584$46,571
Clean$33,249$39,147$44,883
Average$30,826$36,273$41,509
Rough$28,403$33,399$38,134
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,699$31,442$36,081
Clean$25,760$30,329$34,774
Average$23,883$28,103$32,159
Rough$22,006$25,876$29,544
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,520$29,330$32,099
Clean$25,587$28,291$30,936
Average$23,723$26,215$28,610
Rough$21,858$24,138$26,284
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,584$29,636$31,672
Clean$26,614$28,586$30,525
Average$24,675$26,488$28,230
Rough$22,736$24,389$25,935
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,245$27,376$31,415
Clean$22,428$26,407$30,277
Average$20,794$24,468$28,000
Rough$19,160$22,530$25,724
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,468$33,527$38,472
Clean$27,467$32,340$37,078
Average$25,466$29,966$34,290
Rough$23,464$27,592$31,502
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,590$41,161$44,685
Clean$36,268$39,703$43,066
Average$33,625$36,789$39,828
Rough$30,983$33,874$36,590
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,150$30,797$35,340
Clean$25,231$29,707$34,059
Average$23,392$27,526$31,498
Rough$21,554$25,345$28,937
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,138$30,867$32,597
Clean$28,114$29,774$31,416
Average$26,065$27,588$29,054
Rough$24,016$25,403$26,692
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,356$22,764$25,133
Clean$19,640$21,958$24,222
Average$18,209$20,346$22,401
Rough$16,778$18,734$20,580
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,760$31,761$34,719
Clean$27,749$30,637$33,461
Average$25,727$28,388$30,945
Rough$23,705$26,139$28,429
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,303$24,986$26,659
Clean$22,484$24,102$25,693
Average$20,846$22,332$23,761
Rough$19,207$20,563$21,829
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,888$25,223$26,560
Clean$23,048$24,330$25,598
Average$21,369$22,544$23,673
Rough$19,689$20,758$21,749
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,328$36,460$39,553
Clean$32,157$35,169$38,119
Average$29,813$32,587$35,253
Rough$27,470$30,005$32,387
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,246$19,020$19,805
Clean$17,604$18,346$19,087
Average$16,322$16,999$17,652
Rough$15,039$15,653$16,217
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,554$26,951$29,317
Clean$23,691$25,997$28,255
Average$21,965$24,088$26,131
Rough$20,238$22,180$24,006
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,161$32,450$33,758
Clean$30,066$31,301$32,535
Average$27,875$29,003$30,089
Rough$25,684$26,705$27,643
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,939$40,338$43,698
Clean$35,640$38,910$42,115
Average$33,043$36,054$38,948
Rough$30,446$33,197$35,781
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,818$30,443$32,072
Clean$27,805$29,365$30,910
Average$25,779$27,210$28,586
Rough$23,753$25,054$26,262
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,958 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,958 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,958 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $16,778 to $25,133, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.