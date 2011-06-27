Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,197
|$24,905
|$26,602
|Clean
|$22,382
|$24,023
|$25,638
|Average
|$20,751
|$22,259
|$23,710
|Rough
|$19,120
|$20,496
|$21,783
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,433
|$26,086
|$28,695
|Clean
|$22,609
|$25,162
|$27,656
|Average
|$20,962
|$23,315
|$25,576
|Rough
|$19,314
|$21,468
|$23,497
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,685
|$27,462
|$29,230
|Clean
|$24,782
|$26,489
|$28,171
|Average
|$22,976
|$24,545
|$26,053
|Rough
|$21,170
|$22,600
|$23,935
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,045
|$36,602
|$38,178
|Clean
|$33,813
|$35,306
|$36,794
|Average
|$31,349
|$32,714
|$34,028
|Rough
|$28,885
|$30,122
|$31,261
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,605
|$24,268
|$27,847
|Clean
|$19,881
|$23,409
|$26,838
|Average
|$18,432
|$21,690
|$24,820
|Rough
|$16,984
|$19,972
|$22,802
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,451
|$39,396
|$45,207
|Clean
|$32,275
|$38,001
|$43,569
|Average
|$29,923
|$35,211
|$40,293
|Rough
|$27,571
|$32,422
|$37,017
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,917
|$27,589
|$29,258
|Clean
|$25,006
|$26,612
|$28,198
|Average
|$23,184
|$24,659
|$26,078
|Rough
|$21,362
|$22,705
|$23,958
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,140
|$37,290
|$40,404
|Clean
|$32,940
|$35,970
|$38,940
|Average
|$30,540
|$33,330
|$36,012
|Rough
|$28,139
|$30,689
|$33,084
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,647
|$29,027
|$33,308
|Clean
|$23,780
|$27,999
|$32,101
|Average
|$22,048
|$25,943
|$29,688
|Rough
|$20,315
|$23,888
|$27,274
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,985
|$29,025
|$32,014
|Clean
|$25,072
|$27,998
|$30,854
|Average
|$23,245
|$25,942
|$28,534
|Rough
|$21,418
|$23,887
|$26,214
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,900
|$22,087
|$23,277
|Clean
|$20,165
|$21,305
|$22,433
|Average
|$18,696
|$19,741
|$20,747
|Rough
|$17,227
|$18,177
|$19,060
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,748
|$31,208
|$33,642
|Clean
|$27,738
|$30,103
|$32,424
|Average
|$25,716
|$27,893
|$29,986
|Rough
|$23,695
|$25,683
|$27,548
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,862
|$21,036
|$24,139
|Clean
|$17,234
|$20,291
|$23,264
|Average
|$15,978
|$18,801
|$21,515
|Rough
|$14,722
|$17,312
|$19,766
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,334
|$28,203
|$31,027
|Clean
|$24,443
|$27,205
|$29,902
|Average
|$22,662
|$25,208
|$27,654
|Rough
|$20,881
|$23,210
|$25,406
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,792
|$29,577
|$30,394
|Clean
|$27,779
|$28,529
|$29,293
|Average
|$25,755
|$26,435
|$27,090
|Rough
|$23,731
|$24,341
|$24,888
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,191
|$36,320
|$39,409
|Clean
|$32,024
|$35,034
|$37,981
|Average
|$29,691
|$32,462
|$35,125
|Rough
|$27,357
|$29,890
|$32,270
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,203
|$32,143
|$36,006
|Clean
|$27,212
|$31,005
|$34,701
|Average
|$25,229
|$28,729
|$32,092
|Rough
|$23,246
|$26,453
|$29,483
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,293
|$33,496
|$35,689
|Clean
|$30,193
|$32,310
|$34,395
|Average
|$27,993
|$29,938
|$31,809
|Rough
|$25,793
|$27,566
|$29,223
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,680
|$24,787
|$26,869
|Clean
|$21,882
|$23,909
|$25,896
|Average
|$20,288
|$22,154
|$23,948
|Rough
|$18,693
|$20,399
|$22,001
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,240
|$37,969
|$43,570
|Clean
|$31,106
|$36,625
|$41,991
|Average
|$28,840
|$33,936
|$38,834
|Rough
|$26,573
|$31,248
|$35,677
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,560
|$38,161
|$39,779
|Clean
|$35,275
|$36,810
|$38,338
|Average
|$32,704
|$34,107
|$35,456
|Rough
|$30,134
|$31,405
|$32,573
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,755
|$24,557
|$26,343
|Clean
|$21,955
|$23,687
|$25,388
|Average
|$20,355
|$21,948
|$23,479
|Rough
|$18,756
|$20,210
|$21,570
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,105
|$31,302
|$33,482
|Clean
|$28,082
|$30,193
|$32,269
|Average
|$26,036
|$27,977
|$29,843
|Rough
|$23,990
|$25,760
|$27,416
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,798
|$27,788
|$29,763
|Clean
|$24,891
|$26,804
|$28,684
|Average
|$23,077
|$24,836
|$26,528
|Rough
|$21,263
|$22,869
|$24,371
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,662
|$27,082
|$29,469
|Clean
|$23,795
|$26,124
|$28,402
|Average
|$22,062
|$24,206
|$26,266
|Rough
|$20,328
|$22,288
|$24,131
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,460
|$40,584
|$46,571
|Clean
|$33,249
|$39,147
|$44,883
|Average
|$30,826
|$36,273
|$41,509
|Rough
|$28,403
|$33,399
|$38,134
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,699
|$31,442
|$36,081
|Clean
|$25,760
|$30,329
|$34,774
|Average
|$23,883
|$28,103
|$32,159
|Rough
|$22,006
|$25,876
|$29,544
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,520
|$29,330
|$32,099
|Clean
|$25,587
|$28,291
|$30,936
|Average
|$23,723
|$26,215
|$28,610
|Rough
|$21,858
|$24,138
|$26,284
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,584
|$29,636
|$31,672
|Clean
|$26,614
|$28,586
|$30,525
|Average
|$24,675
|$26,488
|$28,230
|Rough
|$22,736
|$24,389
|$25,935
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,245
|$27,376
|$31,415
|Clean
|$22,428
|$26,407
|$30,277
|Average
|$20,794
|$24,468
|$28,000
|Rough
|$19,160
|$22,530
|$25,724
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,468
|$33,527
|$38,472
|Clean
|$27,467
|$32,340
|$37,078
|Average
|$25,466
|$29,966
|$34,290
|Rough
|$23,464
|$27,592
|$31,502
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,590
|$41,161
|$44,685
|Clean
|$36,268
|$39,703
|$43,066
|Average
|$33,625
|$36,789
|$39,828
|Rough
|$30,983
|$33,874
|$36,590
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,150
|$30,797
|$35,340
|Clean
|$25,231
|$29,707
|$34,059
|Average
|$23,392
|$27,526
|$31,498
|Rough
|$21,554
|$25,345
|$28,937
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,138
|$30,867
|$32,597
|Clean
|$28,114
|$29,774
|$31,416
|Average
|$26,065
|$27,588
|$29,054
|Rough
|$24,016
|$25,403
|$26,692
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,356
|$22,764
|$25,133
|Clean
|$19,640
|$21,958
|$24,222
|Average
|$18,209
|$20,346
|$22,401
|Rough
|$16,778
|$18,734
|$20,580
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,760
|$31,761
|$34,719
|Clean
|$27,749
|$30,637
|$33,461
|Average
|$25,727
|$28,388
|$30,945
|Rough
|$23,705
|$26,139
|$28,429
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,303
|$24,986
|$26,659
|Clean
|$22,484
|$24,102
|$25,693
|Average
|$20,846
|$22,332
|$23,761
|Rough
|$19,207
|$20,563
|$21,829
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,888
|$25,223
|$26,560
|Clean
|$23,048
|$24,330
|$25,598
|Average
|$21,369
|$22,544
|$23,673
|Rough
|$19,689
|$20,758
|$21,749
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,328
|$36,460
|$39,553
|Clean
|$32,157
|$35,169
|$38,119
|Average
|$29,813
|$32,587
|$35,253
|Rough
|$27,470
|$30,005
|$32,387
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,246
|$19,020
|$19,805
|Clean
|$17,604
|$18,346
|$19,087
|Average
|$16,322
|$16,999
|$17,652
|Rough
|$15,039
|$15,653
|$16,217
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,554
|$26,951
|$29,317
|Clean
|$23,691
|$25,997
|$28,255
|Average
|$21,965
|$24,088
|$26,131
|Rough
|$20,238
|$22,180
|$24,006
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,161
|$32,450
|$33,758
|Clean
|$30,066
|$31,301
|$32,535
|Average
|$27,875
|$29,003
|$30,089
|Rough
|$25,684
|$26,705
|$27,643
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,939
|$40,338
|$43,698
|Clean
|$35,640
|$38,910
|$42,115
|Average
|$33,043
|$36,054
|$38,948
|Rough
|$30,446
|$33,197
|$35,781
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,818
|$30,443
|$32,072
|Clean
|$27,805
|$29,365
|$30,910
|Average
|$25,779
|$27,210
|$28,586
|Rough
|$23,753
|$25,054
|$26,262