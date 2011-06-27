Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,163
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,358
|$1,930
|$2,218
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,463
|$1,698
|Rough
|$701
|$997
|$1,178
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,822
|$2,755
|$3,217
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,458
|$2,880
|Average
|$1,232
|$1,864
|$2,204
|Rough
|$839
|$1,270
|$1,529
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,833
|$3,402
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,527
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,916
|$2,331
|Rough
|$783
|$1,306
|$1,616
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$2,913
|$3,498
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,599
|$3,131
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,971
|$2,396
|Rough
|$805
|$1,343
|$1,662
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,885
|$2,204
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,682
|$1,973
|Average
|$841
|$1,275
|$1,510
|Rough
|$573
|$869
|$1,047
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$3,155
|$3,633
|Clean
|$1,950
|$2,815
|$3,252
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,135
|$2,489
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,454
|$1,726
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$2,605
|$3,041
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,324
|$2,722
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,762
|$2,084
|Rough
|$793
|$1,200
|$1,445
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$2,684
|$2,963
|Clean
|$1,872
|$2,395
|$2,652
|Average
|$1,419
|$1,816
|$2,030
|Rough
|$966
|$1,237
|$1,408
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,227
|$2,546
|Clean
|$1,407
|$1,987
|$2,278
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,507
|$1,744
|Rough
|$726
|$1,026
|$1,210
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,195
|$2,561
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,958
|$2,292
|Average
|$987
|$1,485
|$1,754
|Rough
|$672
|$1,012
|$1,217
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$2,848
|$3,275
|Clean
|$1,768
|$2,541
|$2,932
|Average
|$1,340
|$1,927
|$2,244
|Rough
|$913
|$1,313
|$1,556
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,698
|$2,513
|$2,915
|Clean
|$1,514
|$2,242
|$2,609
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,700
|$1,997
|Rough
|$782
|$1,158
|$1,385