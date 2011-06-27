Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,322
|$16,272
|$19,109
|Clean
|$11,614
|$15,328
|$17,971
|Average
|$10,199
|$13,441
|$15,694
|Rough
|$8,783
|$11,554
|$13,418
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,585
|$18,688
|$21,644
|Clean
|$13,747
|$17,605
|$20,355
|Average
|$12,071
|$15,437
|$17,777
|Rough
|$10,395
|$13,269
|$15,198
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,802
|$19,080
|$21,458
|Clean
|$14,894
|$17,973
|$20,180
|Average
|$13,078
|$15,760
|$17,624
|Rough
|$11,262
|$13,547
|$15,068
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,722
|$15,846
|$18,103
|Clean
|$11,991
|$14,927
|$17,025
|Average
|$10,530
|$13,089
|$14,868
|Rough
|$9,068
|$11,251
|$12,712
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,100
|$22,263
|$25,975
|Clean
|$16,118
|$20,971
|$24,428
|Average
|$14,153
|$18,389
|$21,333
|Rough
|$12,188
|$15,807
|$18,239
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,142
|$20,924
|$23,664
|Clean
|$16,157
|$19,711
|$22,255
|Average
|$14,187
|$17,284
|$19,436
|Rough
|$12,218
|$14,857
|$16,617
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,989
|$20,425
|$23,622
|Clean
|$15,071
|$19,240
|$22,215
|Average
|$13,233
|$16,871
|$19,401
|Rough
|$11,396
|$14,502
|$16,587
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,263
|$20,398
|$22,684
|Clean
|$16,272
|$19,215
|$21,333
|Average
|$14,288
|$16,849
|$18,631
|Rough
|$12,304
|$14,483
|$15,928
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,192
|$16,005
|$18,046
|Clean
|$12,434
|$15,077
|$16,971
|Average
|$10,918
|$13,220
|$14,822
|Rough
|$9,402
|$11,364
|$12,672
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,326
|$18,311
|$21,182
|Clean
|$13,503
|$17,249
|$19,920
|Average
|$11,857
|$15,125
|$17,397
|Rough
|$10,210
|$13,001
|$14,874
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,479
|$27,041
|$31,756
|Clean
|$19,302
|$25,473
|$29,865
|Average
|$16,949
|$22,336
|$26,082
|Rough
|$14,596
|$19,200
|$22,299
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,528
|$17,544
|$19,735
|Clean
|$13,693
|$16,527
|$18,559
|Average
|$12,024
|$14,492
|$16,208
|Rough
|$10,354
|$12,457
|$13,857
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,075
|$17,016
|$19,151
|Clean
|$13,266
|$16,029
|$18,011
|Average
|$11,649
|$14,055
|$15,729
|Rough
|$10,031
|$12,082
|$13,448
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,399
|$15,443
|$17,642
|Clean
|$11,687
|$14,547
|$16,591
|Average
|$10,262
|$12,756
|$14,490
|Rough
|$8,837
|$10,965
|$12,388
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,871
|$25,433
|$28,041
|Clean
|$20,614
|$23,958
|$26,371
|Average
|$18,101
|$21,008
|$23,030
|Rough
|$15,588
|$18,058
|$19,690
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,689
|$20,890
|$23,223
|Clean
|$16,672
|$19,678
|$21,839
|Average
|$14,640
|$17,255
|$19,073
|Rough
|$12,607
|$14,832
|$16,307
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,125
|$12,674
|$13,815
|Clean
|$10,486
|$11,939
|$12,992
|Average
|$9,208
|$10,469
|$11,347
|Rough
|$7,929
|$8,999
|$9,701
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,646
|$17,057
|$19,520
|Clean
|$12,862
|$16,067
|$18,358
|Average
|$11,294
|$14,089
|$16,032
|Rough
|$9,726
|$12,111
|$13,707
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,765
|$19,374
|$21,988
|Clean
|$14,859
|$18,251
|$20,678
|Average
|$13,047
|$16,003
|$18,059
|Rough
|$11,236
|$13,756
|$15,440
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,862
|$15,894
|$18,089
|Clean
|$12,123
|$14,972
|$17,011
|Average
|$10,645
|$13,129
|$14,856
|Rough
|$9,167
|$11,285
|$12,702
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,676
|$20,699
|$24,308
|Clean
|$14,775
|$19,499
|$22,860
|Average
|$12,974
|$17,098
|$19,965
|Rough
|$11,173
|$14,697
|$17,069
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,448
|$17,625
|$19,927
|Clean
|$13,618
|$16,603
|$18,740
|Average
|$11,958
|$14,558
|$16,366
|Rough
|$10,298
|$12,514
|$13,993
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,190
|$24,350
|$27,371
|Clean
|$19,030
|$22,938
|$25,741
|Average
|$16,710
|$20,114
|$22,481
|Rough
|$14,390
|$17,289
|$19,220
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,874
|$22,282
|$26,167
|Clean
|$15,905
|$20,989
|$24,609
|Average
|$13,966
|$18,405
|$21,491
|Rough
|$12,027
|$15,820
|$18,374
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,189
|$17,409
|$19,742
|Clean
|$13,374
|$16,400
|$18,566
|Average
|$11,743
|$14,380
|$16,214
|Rough
|$10,113
|$12,361
|$13,863
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,899
|$18,354
|$21,555
|Clean
|$13,101
|$17,290
|$20,271
|Average
|$11,504
|$15,161
|$17,703
|Rough
|$9,906
|$13,032
|$15,136
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,713
|$17,201
|$19,719
|Clean
|$12,925
|$16,204
|$18,544
|Average
|$11,350
|$14,208
|$16,195
|Rough
|$9,774
|$12,213
|$13,846
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,911
|$17,929
|$20,823
|Clean
|$13,112
|$16,889
|$19,582
|Average
|$11,514
|$14,810
|$17,102
|Rough
|$9,915
|$12,730
|$14,621
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,981
|$19,113
|$21,390
|Clean
|$15,063
|$18,005
|$20,116
|Average
|$13,226
|$15,788
|$17,568
|Rough
|$11,390
|$13,571
|$15,020
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,494
|$27,063
|$31,780
|Clean
|$19,317
|$25,493
|$29,888
|Average
|$16,962
|$22,354
|$26,102
|Rough
|$14,607
|$19,215
|$22,316
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,702
|$19,414
|$22,799
|Clean
|$13,857
|$18,288
|$21,441
|Average
|$12,168
|$16,036
|$18,725
|Rough
|$10,478
|$13,784
|$16,009
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,327
|$20,240
|$23,768
|Clean
|$14,447
|$19,066
|$22,353
|Average
|$12,686
|$16,718
|$19,521
|Rough
|$10,924
|$14,371
|$16,690
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,378
|$17,165
|$19,892
|Clean
|$12,610
|$16,170
|$18,707
|Average
|$11,072
|$14,179
|$16,338
|Rough
|$9,535
|$12,188
|$13,968
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,163
|$18,479
|$20,882
|Clean
|$14,292
|$17,407
|$19,638
|Average
|$12,549
|$15,264
|$17,151
|Rough
|$10,807
|$13,121
|$14,663
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,111
|$19,449
|$21,872
|Clean
|$15,185
|$18,321
|$20,569
|Average
|$13,334
|$16,065
|$17,964
|Rough
|$11,482
|$13,809
|$15,358
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,156
|$18,764
|$20,673
|Clean
|$15,228
|$17,676
|$19,441
|Average
|$13,371
|$15,500
|$16,979
|Rough
|$11,515
|$13,323
|$14,516
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,836
|$14,248
|$16,000
|Clean
|$11,156
|$13,422
|$15,047
|Average
|$9,796
|$11,769
|$13,141
|Rough
|$8,436
|$10,116
|$11,235
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,224
|$14,821
|$17,405
|Clean
|$10,579
|$13,961
|$16,368
|Average
|$9,289
|$12,242
|$14,295
|Rough
|$7,999
|$10,523
|$12,221