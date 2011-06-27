  1. Home
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,322$16,272$19,109
Clean$11,614$15,328$17,971
Average$10,199$13,441$15,694
Rough$8,783$11,554$13,418
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,585$18,688$21,644
Clean$13,747$17,605$20,355
Average$12,071$15,437$17,777
Rough$10,395$13,269$15,198
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,802$19,080$21,458
Clean$14,894$17,973$20,180
Average$13,078$15,760$17,624
Rough$11,262$13,547$15,068
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,722$15,846$18,103
Clean$11,991$14,927$17,025
Average$10,530$13,089$14,868
Rough$9,068$11,251$12,712
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,100$22,263$25,975
Clean$16,118$20,971$24,428
Average$14,153$18,389$21,333
Rough$12,188$15,807$18,239
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,142$20,924$23,664
Clean$16,157$19,711$22,255
Average$14,187$17,284$19,436
Rough$12,218$14,857$16,617
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,989$20,425$23,622
Clean$15,071$19,240$22,215
Average$13,233$16,871$19,401
Rough$11,396$14,502$16,587
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,263$20,398$22,684
Clean$16,272$19,215$21,333
Average$14,288$16,849$18,631
Rough$12,304$14,483$15,928
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,192$16,005$18,046
Clean$12,434$15,077$16,971
Average$10,918$13,220$14,822
Rough$9,402$11,364$12,672
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,326$18,311$21,182
Clean$13,503$17,249$19,920
Average$11,857$15,125$17,397
Rough$10,210$13,001$14,874
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,479$27,041$31,756
Clean$19,302$25,473$29,865
Average$16,949$22,336$26,082
Rough$14,596$19,200$22,299
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,528$17,544$19,735
Clean$13,693$16,527$18,559
Average$12,024$14,492$16,208
Rough$10,354$12,457$13,857
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,075$17,016$19,151
Clean$13,266$16,029$18,011
Average$11,649$14,055$15,729
Rough$10,031$12,082$13,448
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,399$15,443$17,642
Clean$11,687$14,547$16,591
Average$10,262$12,756$14,490
Rough$8,837$10,965$12,388
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,871$25,433$28,041
Clean$20,614$23,958$26,371
Average$18,101$21,008$23,030
Rough$15,588$18,058$19,690
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,689$20,890$23,223
Clean$16,672$19,678$21,839
Average$14,640$17,255$19,073
Rough$12,607$14,832$16,307
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,125$12,674$13,815
Clean$10,486$11,939$12,992
Average$9,208$10,469$11,347
Rough$7,929$8,999$9,701
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,646$17,057$19,520
Clean$12,862$16,067$18,358
Average$11,294$14,089$16,032
Rough$9,726$12,111$13,707
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,765$19,374$21,988
Clean$14,859$18,251$20,678
Average$13,047$16,003$18,059
Rough$11,236$13,756$15,440
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,862$15,894$18,089
Clean$12,123$14,972$17,011
Average$10,645$13,129$14,856
Rough$9,167$11,285$12,702
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,676$20,699$24,308
Clean$14,775$19,499$22,860
Average$12,974$17,098$19,965
Rough$11,173$14,697$17,069
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,448$17,625$19,927
Clean$13,618$16,603$18,740
Average$11,958$14,558$16,366
Rough$10,298$12,514$13,993
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,190$24,350$27,371
Clean$19,030$22,938$25,741
Average$16,710$20,114$22,481
Rough$14,390$17,289$19,220
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,874$22,282$26,167
Clean$15,905$20,989$24,609
Average$13,966$18,405$21,491
Rough$12,027$15,820$18,374
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,189$17,409$19,742
Clean$13,374$16,400$18,566
Average$11,743$14,380$16,214
Rough$10,113$12,361$13,863
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,899$18,354$21,555
Clean$13,101$17,290$20,271
Average$11,504$15,161$17,703
Rough$9,906$13,032$15,136
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,713$17,201$19,719
Clean$12,925$16,204$18,544
Average$11,350$14,208$16,195
Rough$9,774$12,213$13,846
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,911$17,929$20,823
Clean$13,112$16,889$19,582
Average$11,514$14,810$17,102
Rough$9,915$12,730$14,621
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,981$19,113$21,390
Clean$15,063$18,005$20,116
Average$13,226$15,788$17,568
Rough$11,390$13,571$15,020
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,494$27,063$31,780
Clean$19,317$25,493$29,888
Average$16,962$22,354$26,102
Rough$14,607$19,215$22,316
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,702$19,414$22,799
Clean$13,857$18,288$21,441
Average$12,168$16,036$18,725
Rough$10,478$13,784$16,009
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,327$20,240$23,768
Clean$14,447$19,066$22,353
Average$12,686$16,718$19,521
Rough$10,924$14,371$16,690
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,378$17,165$19,892
Clean$12,610$16,170$18,707
Average$11,072$14,179$16,338
Rough$9,535$12,188$13,968
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,163$18,479$20,882
Clean$14,292$17,407$19,638
Average$12,549$15,264$17,151
Rough$10,807$13,121$14,663
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,111$19,449$21,872
Clean$15,185$18,321$20,569
Average$13,334$16,065$17,964
Rough$11,482$13,809$15,358
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,156$18,764$20,673
Clean$15,228$17,676$19,441
Average$13,371$15,500$16,979
Rough$11,515$13,323$14,516
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,836$14,248$16,000
Clean$11,156$13,422$15,047
Average$9,796$11,769$13,141
Rough$8,436$10,116$11,235
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,224$14,821$17,405
Clean$10,579$13,961$16,368
Average$9,289$12,242$14,295
Rough$7,999$10,523$12,221
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,547 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,547 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,547 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $8,837 to $17,642, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.