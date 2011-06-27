Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,184
|$1,508
|Clean
|$488
|$1,056
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$801
|$1,033
|Rough
|$252
|$546
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,176
|$1,508
|Clean
|$469
|$1,049
|$1,350
|Average
|$356
|$796
|$1,033
|Rough
|$242
|$542
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,198
|$1,508
|Clean
|$523
|$1,069
|$1,350
|Average
|$396
|$810
|$1,033
|Rough
|$270
|$552
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,172
|$1,508
|Clean
|$459
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$348
|$793
|$1,033
|Rough
|$237
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,180
|$1,508
|Clean
|$477
|$1,053
|$1,350
|Average
|$362
|$798
|$1,033
|Rough
|$246
|$544
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,183
|$1,508
|Clean
|$484
|$1,055
|$1,350
|Average
|$367
|$800
|$1,033
|Rough
|$250
|$545
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,227
|$1,508
|Clean
|$598
|$1,095
|$1,350
|Average
|$453
|$830
|$1,033
|Rough
|$308
|$565
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717