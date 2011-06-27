Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,034
|$52,287
|$58,143
|Clean
|$42,431
|$49,305
|$54,626
|Average
|$37,225
|$43,340
|$47,590
|Rough
|$32,018
|$37,374
|$40,554
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,538
|$29,650
|$32,972
|Clean
|$24,062
|$27,959
|$30,977
|Average
|$21,110
|$24,576
|$26,987
|Rough
|$18,157
|$21,194
|$22,997
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,659
|$35,596
|$39,583
|Clean
|$28,886
|$33,565
|$37,188
|Average
|$25,342
|$29,504
|$32,398
|Rough
|$21,797
|$25,443
|$27,608
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,255
|$24,678
|$27,442
|Clean
|$20,027
|$23,270
|$25,782
|Average
|$17,569
|$20,455
|$22,461
|Rough
|$15,112
|$17,639
|$19,141
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,180
|$26,912
|$29,927
|Clean
|$21,840
|$25,377
|$28,116
|Average
|$19,160
|$22,307
|$24,495
|Rough
|$16,480
|$19,236
|$20,873
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,216
|$26,954
|$29,974
|Clean
|$21,874
|$25,417
|$28,160
|Average
|$19,190
|$22,342
|$24,533
|Rough
|$16,506
|$19,267
|$20,906