Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating565
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36 gal.36 gal.36 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.4 ft.55.4 ft.54.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesno
stability controlnonoyes
Emergency braking assistnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
SLT Convenience Packageyesnoyes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packagenoyesno
SLE Preferred Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
Off-Road Suspension Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnoyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnoyes
Navigation Radio w/CD/MP3yesyesyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesnoyes
High Idle Switchyesyesyes
Leather Front Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Leather Seat Trimnoyesno
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesno
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Integrated Trailer Brake Controllernoyesno
Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusternoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Pickup Bed Deleteyesyesyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
Front License Plate Holderyesyesyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tireyesyesno
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyesyesyes
SLT Decoryesnoyes
Power Glass Sunroof w/Express Openyesnoyes
Rear Window Defoggernoyesno
SLE Decornoyesno
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesno
Roof Marker Lampsnonoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.259.1 in.259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.16000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight7095 lbs.7095 lbs.6732 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.13000 lbs.11000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.77.9 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload5905 lbs.5905 lbs.4268 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.167.7 in.167.7 in.
Width95.9 in.95.9 in.80.0 in.
Rear track75.0 in.75.0 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
painted steel wheelsyesyesno
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
LT235/80R E tiresyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT265/70R E tiresnonoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,380
Starting MSRP
$42,205
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 3500HD InventorySee Sierra 3500HD InventorySee Sierra 3500HD Inventory

