Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36 gal.
|36 gal.
|36 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 4400 rpm
|322 hp @ 4400 rpm
|322 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|55.4 ft.
|55.4 ft.
|54.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|no
|yes
|no
|stability control
|no
|no
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|no
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Skid Plate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep. Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SLT Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Package
|no
|yes
|no
|SLE Preferred Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Convenience Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Off-Road Suspension Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|no
|yes
|Navigation Radio w/CD/MP3
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigation
|yes
|no
|yes
|High Idle Switch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Front Bucket Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Leather Seat Trim
|no
|yes
|no
|Bose Premium Speaker System
|no
|yes
|no
|Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
|no
|yes
|no
|Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Rear head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Pickup Bed Delete
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Rear Sliding Window
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SLT Decor
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof w/Express Open
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Window Defogger
|no
|yes
|no
|SLE Decor
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Bumper Delete
|no
|yes
|no
|Roof Marker Lamps
|no
|no
|yes
|LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Front track
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Length
|259.1 in.
|259.1 in.
|259.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|16000 lbs.
|16000 lbs.
|13000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|7095 lbs.
|7095 lbs.
|6732 lbs.
|Gross weight
|13000 lbs.
|13000 lbs.
|11000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|77.9 in.
|77.9 in.
|77.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|5905 lbs.
|5905 lbs.
|4268 lbs.
|Wheel base
|167.7 in.
|167.7 in.
|167.7 in.
|Width
|95.9 in.
|95.9 in.
|80.0 in.
|Rear track
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|67.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT235/80R E tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT265/70R E tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,380
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
