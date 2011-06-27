  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender S Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,513$2,949$3,166
Clean$2,276$2,670$2,870
Average$1,803$2,112$2,278
Rough$1,330$1,554$1,686
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,024$3,446$3,652
Clean$2,740$3,120$3,310
Average$2,170$2,467$2,628
Rough$1,601$1,815$1,945
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,647$3,092$3,314
Clean$2,398$2,799$3,004
Average$1,899$2,214$2,385
Rough$1,401$1,629$1,765
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,848$3,302$3,527
Clean$2,580$2,989$3,197
Average$2,044$2,364$2,538
Rough$1,507$1,739$1,879
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,698$3,145$3,368
Clean$2,444$2,848$3,053
Average$1,936$2,252$2,424
Rough$1,428$1,657$1,794
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,856$3,272$3,475
Clean$2,587$2,962$3,150
Average$2,050$2,343$2,501
Rough$1,512$1,723$1,851
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Isuzu Ascender on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Isuzu Ascender with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,276 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,670 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
