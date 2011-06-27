Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender S Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,513
|$2,949
|$3,166
|Clean
|$2,276
|$2,670
|$2,870
|Average
|$1,803
|$2,112
|$2,278
|Rough
|$1,330
|$1,554
|$1,686
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,024
|$3,446
|$3,652
|Clean
|$2,740
|$3,120
|$3,310
|Average
|$2,170
|$2,467
|$2,628
|Rough
|$1,601
|$1,815
|$1,945
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,647
|$3,092
|$3,314
|Clean
|$2,398
|$2,799
|$3,004
|Average
|$1,899
|$2,214
|$2,385
|Rough
|$1,401
|$1,629
|$1,765
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,848
|$3,302
|$3,527
|Clean
|$2,580
|$2,989
|$3,197
|Average
|$2,044
|$2,364
|$2,538
|Rough
|$1,507
|$1,739
|$1,879
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,698
|$3,145
|$3,368
|Clean
|$2,444
|$2,848
|$3,053
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,252
|$2,424
|Rough
|$1,428
|$1,657
|$1,794
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Ascender LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,856
|$3,272
|$3,475
|Clean
|$2,587
|$2,962
|$3,150
|Average
|$2,050
|$2,343
|$2,501
|Rough
|$1,512
|$1,723
|$1,851