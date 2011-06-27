Estimated values
2003 INFINITI QX4 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,381
|$3,266
|$3,729
|Clean
|$2,180
|$2,989
|$3,416
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,436
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,377
|$1,882
|$2,166
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI QX4 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,248
|$3,787
|Clean
|$2,033
|$2,973
|$3,470
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,423
|$2,835
|Rough
|$1,285
|$1,872
|$2,200