Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,353
|$1,577
|Clean
|$803
|$1,206
|$1,410
|Average
|$607
|$911
|$1,076
|Rough
|$410
|$617
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$858
|$1,294
|$1,510
|Clean
|$764
|$1,153
|$1,350
|Average
|$577
|$871
|$1,030
|Rough
|$390
|$589
|$710
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,178
|$1,391
|Clean
|$667
|$1,049
|$1,243
|Average
|$504
|$793
|$949
|Rough
|$340
|$537
|$654
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,223
|$1,429
|Clean
|$718
|$1,090
|$1,278
|Average
|$542
|$823
|$975
|Rough
|$366
|$557
|$673