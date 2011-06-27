Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,050
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,487
|$1,839
|$2,029
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,417
|$1,563
|Rough
|$806
|$996
|$1,098
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$1,997
|$2,205
|Clean
|$1,450
|$1,792
|$1,978
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,381
|$1,525
|Rough
|$786
|$971
|$1,071
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$2,214
|$2,433
|Clean
|$1,623
|$1,987
|$2,183
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,531
|$1,682
|Rough
|$879
|$1,076
|$1,181
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,947
|$2,367
|$2,593
|Clean
|$1,747
|$2,123
|$2,326
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,637
|$1,793
|Rough
|$947
|$1,150
|$1,259
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,088
|$2,520
|$2,755
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,261
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,444
|$1,743
|$1,904
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,224
|$1,337
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$2,348
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,107
|$2,310
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,624
|$1,780
|Rough
|$939
|$1,141
|$1,250
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,798
|$2,202
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,613
|$1,975
|$2,172
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,523
|$1,673
|Rough
|$874
|$1,070
|$1,175
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$2,435
|$2,665
|Clean
|$1,804
|$2,185
|$2,391
|Average
|$1,390
|$1,684
|$1,843
|Rough
|$977
|$1,183
|$1,294
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$1,875
|$2,074
|Clean
|$1,350
|$1,682
|$1,861
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,296
|$1,434
|Rough
|$732
|$911
|$1,007