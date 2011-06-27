  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Isuzu Hombre Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$2,050$2,262
Clean$1,487$1,839$2,029
Average$1,146$1,417$1,563
Rough$806$996$1,098
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$1,997$2,205
Clean$1,450$1,792$1,978
Average$1,118$1,381$1,525
Rough$786$971$1,071
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,809$2,214$2,433
Clean$1,623$1,987$2,183
Average$1,251$1,531$1,682
Rough$879$1,076$1,181
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,947$2,367$2,593
Clean$1,747$2,123$2,326
Average$1,347$1,637$1,793
Rough$947$1,150$1,259
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,088$2,520$2,755
Clean$1,874$2,261$2,471
Average$1,444$1,743$1,904
Rough$1,015$1,224$1,337
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,931$2,348$2,575
Clean$1,733$2,107$2,310
Average$1,336$1,624$1,780
Rough$939$1,141$1,250
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,798$2,202$2,421
Clean$1,613$1,975$2,172
Average$1,243$1,523$1,673
Rough$874$1,070$1,175
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,010$2,435$2,665
Clean$1,804$2,185$2,391
Average$1,390$1,684$1,843
Rough$977$1,183$1,294
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$1,875$2,074
Clean$1,350$1,682$1,861
Average$1,041$1,296$1,434
Rough$732$911$1,007
Sell my 2000 Isuzu Hombre with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Hombre near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Isuzu Hombre on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,682 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Hombre is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,682 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,682 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Isuzu Hombre. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Isuzu Hombre and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Isuzu Hombre ranges from $732 to $2,074, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Isuzu Hombre is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.