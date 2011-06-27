Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo XS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,281
|$1,508
|Clean
|$741
|$1,149
|$1,356
|Average
|$569
|$883
|$1,052
|Rough
|$397
|$617
|$748
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,253
|$1,479
|Clean
|$716
|$1,123
|$1,330
|Average
|$550
|$863
|$1,032
|Rough
|$384
|$603
|$734
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo XS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,371
|$1,611
|Clean
|$799
|$1,229
|$1,448
|Average
|$614
|$945
|$1,124
|Rough
|$428
|$660
|$799
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,412
|$1,657
|Clean
|$825
|$1,265
|$1,490
|Average
|$634
|$973
|$1,156
|Rough
|$442
|$680
|$822
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,342
|$1,572
|Clean
|$788
|$1,203
|$1,413
|Average
|$605
|$924
|$1,097
|Rough
|$422
|$646
|$780
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$766
|$1,227
|$1,457
|Clean
|$686
|$1,100
|$1,311
|Average
|$527
|$845
|$1,017
|Rough
|$368
|$591
|$723
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,304
|$1,536
|Clean
|$751
|$1,168
|$1,382
|Average
|$577
|$898
|$1,072
|Rough
|$403
|$627
|$762