Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Stylus S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,415
|$1,758
|Clean
|$680
|$1,250
|$1,556
|Average
|$498
|$921
|$1,150
|Rough
|$315
|$593
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Stylus XS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$858
|$1,444
|$1,758
|Clean
|$756
|$1,276
|$1,556
|Average
|$554
|$941
|$1,150
|Rough
|$351
|$605
|$744