Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$1,827
|$2,066
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,637
|$1,857
|Average
|$919
|$1,258
|$1,441
|Rough
|$642
|$880
|$1,025
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,093
|$2,351
|Clean
|$1,399
|$1,876
|$2,114
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,441
|$1,640
|Rough
|$750
|$1,007
|$1,167
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,300
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,061
|$2,322
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,584
|$1,802
|Rough
|$824
|$1,107
|$1,282
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$1,992
|$2,244
|Clean
|$1,319
|$1,785
|$2,018
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,372
|$1,566
|Rough
|$707
|$959
|$1,114
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,251
|$2,535
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,018
|$2,279
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,551
|$1,769
|Rough
|$802
|$1,084
|$1,258