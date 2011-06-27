Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,203
|$1,600
|$1,813
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,430
|$1,622
|Average
|$819
|$1,091
|$1,238
|Rough
|$564
|$752
|$855
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$1,668
|$1,888
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,491
|$1,688
|Average
|$857
|$1,137
|$1,289
|Rough
|$589
|$784
|$890