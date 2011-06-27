  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,072$32,919$35,183
Clean$30,682$32,500$34,727
Average$29,903$31,663$33,814
Rough$29,123$30,825$32,901
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,750$42,533$44,722
Clean$40,239$41,992$44,142
Average$39,217$40,910$42,982
Rough$38,194$39,828$41,822
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,379$34,332$36,727
Clean$31,973$33,895$36,251
Average$31,161$33,022$35,298
Rough$30,349$32,148$34,345
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,109$33,061$35,454
Clean$30,719$32,640$34,994
Average$29,938$31,799$34,074
Rough$29,158$30,958$33,154
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,686$48,603$50,956
Clean$46,100$47,985$50,295
Average$44,929$46,748$48,973
Rough$43,758$45,512$47,651
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,664$31,430$33,598
Clean$29,291$31,030$33,162
Average$28,547$30,231$32,290
Rough$27,803$29,431$31,419
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,704$41,629$43,989
Clean$39,206$41,099$43,418
Average$38,210$40,040$42,277
Rough$37,214$38,981$41,136
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,425$40,452$42,939
Clean$37,943$39,938$42,382
Average$36,979$38,908$41,268
Rough$36,015$37,879$40,154
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,370$39,014$41,032
Clean$36,902$38,518$40,499
Average$35,964$37,525$39,435
Rough$35,027$36,533$38,370
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,500$50,704$53,407
Clean$47,892$50,059$52,715
Average$46,675$48,768$51,329
Rough$45,458$47,478$49,944
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,719 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,640 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q50 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,719 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,640 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 INFINITI Q50, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,719 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,640 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $29,158 to $35,454, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.