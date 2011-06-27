Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,072
|$32,919
|$35,183
|Clean
|$30,682
|$32,500
|$34,727
|Average
|$29,903
|$31,663
|$33,814
|Rough
|$29,123
|$30,825
|$32,901
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,750
|$42,533
|$44,722
|Clean
|$40,239
|$41,992
|$44,142
|Average
|$39,217
|$40,910
|$42,982
|Rough
|$38,194
|$39,828
|$41,822
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,379
|$34,332
|$36,727
|Clean
|$31,973
|$33,895
|$36,251
|Average
|$31,161
|$33,022
|$35,298
|Rough
|$30,349
|$32,148
|$34,345
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,109
|$33,061
|$35,454
|Clean
|$30,719
|$32,640
|$34,994
|Average
|$29,938
|$31,799
|$34,074
|Rough
|$29,158
|$30,958
|$33,154
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,686
|$48,603
|$50,956
|Clean
|$46,100
|$47,985
|$50,295
|Average
|$44,929
|$46,748
|$48,973
|Rough
|$43,758
|$45,512
|$47,651
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,664
|$31,430
|$33,598
|Clean
|$29,291
|$31,030
|$33,162
|Average
|$28,547
|$30,231
|$32,290
|Rough
|$27,803
|$29,431
|$31,419
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,704
|$41,629
|$43,989
|Clean
|$39,206
|$41,099
|$43,418
|Average
|$38,210
|$40,040
|$42,277
|Rough
|$37,214
|$38,981
|$41,136
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,425
|$40,452
|$42,939
|Clean
|$37,943
|$39,938
|$42,382
|Average
|$36,979
|$38,908
|$41,268
|Rough
|$36,015
|$37,879
|$40,154
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,370
|$39,014
|$41,032
|Clean
|$36,902
|$38,518
|$40,499
|Average
|$35,964
|$37,525
|$39,435
|Rough
|$35,027
|$36,533
|$38,370
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,500
|$50,704
|$53,407
|Clean
|$47,892
|$50,059
|$52,715
|Average
|$46,675
|$48,768
|$51,329
|Rough
|$45,458
|$47,478
|$49,944