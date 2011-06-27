  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,938$20,140$23,050
Clean$16,080$19,101$21,827
Average$14,364$17,022$19,380
Rough$12,649$14,942$16,933
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,763$23,977$26,904
Clean$19,711$22,739$25,476
Average$17,609$20,264$22,620
Rough$15,506$17,788$19,764
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,695$20,782$23,587
Clean$16,799$19,709$22,335
Average$15,007$17,563$19,831
Rough$13,215$15,418$17,327
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,101 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible ranges from $12,649 to $23,050, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.