Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,938
|$20,140
|$23,050
|Clean
|$16,080
|$19,101
|$21,827
|Average
|$14,364
|$17,022
|$19,380
|Rough
|$12,649
|$14,942
|$16,933
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,763
|$23,977
|$26,904
|Clean
|$19,711
|$22,739
|$25,476
|Average
|$17,609
|$20,264
|$22,620
|Rough
|$15,506
|$17,788
|$19,764
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,695
|$20,782
|$23,587
|Clean
|$16,799
|$19,709
|$22,335
|Average
|$15,007
|$17,563
|$19,831
|Rough
|$13,215
|$15,418
|$17,327