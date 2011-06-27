  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
New 2007 3500 HD

8CarFan, 08/15/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the top model, 3500 HD, crew cab, 4wd, dually with all options. The Duramax is strong and the Allison tranny shifts smooth. Great power with acceptable mileage. The interior is a complete overhaul from the Classic models. The navigation system is addictive and the integrated brake controller is a step in the right direction. Very quiet and great driving. I rate overall a 9 out of 10. No one is perfect.

