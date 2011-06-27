Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Duramax! JD , 10/08/2015 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful There is no drop-down option for the Duramax Diesel version. Traded in a 2014 Denali 1500 for the big boy. I love this truck. No car/truck is perfect but the Duramax is the best Diesel engine on the road IMO. Sometimes the radio is quirky when plugging in my iphone so I just stream over bluetooth. I've noticed that the power steering takes more arm strength when maneuvering tight spots, more-so than other truck brands. The headlights are a less than great and should be recalled. I am hoping the new headlights that come on the 2016s will be interchangeable. I love my truck. It turns a lot of heads.. especially mine! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Duramax A. Simms , 09/25/2018 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a 6.6 Duramax crew. There was not an option when writing a review. I bought this truck used with 44k miles on it in February 2018 from a private party. This is the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. I have no issues with the headlights so they either were replaced or people are over reacting. This is my daily driver and I average 17mpg. 9 miles to work and mostly in town driving. I love towing with this truck!!! We have a 25' Travel trailer and it's like it's not even back there. I love the exhaust brake and tow button. I am trying to think of something I don't like about it but it's hard. The interior is awesome and the seats are comfy. We have taken a handful of road trips already and can't wait to take more. It has every option except the heated steering wheel. I even have the remote start which is awesome!! I added oversized tires and wrapped the grille and mirrors. I also put a spray liner on both front and back bumper. The rest is stock. This is a beautiful truck inside and out. I get tons of compliments. I will be keeping this for many years.

Looks great till you start looking Frosty , 08/24/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 15 people found this review helpful I was coming back to the GMC family after spending 10 years with a Toyota Tundra !!!! Well first the headlights at night a terrible you better test drive it at night ?? Second the gas mileage is almost ridiculous, the tailgate doesn't fit properly it has a gap on the sides and everything gets dusty as I have a custom ARE topper . The sunglasses holder has to be for reading glasses as nothing fits . The seat will be wore out in 10 years as the leather is of poor quality. The SD car reader slot doesn't allow you to read trail camera photos?? This vehicle was designed for a person that wants to drive a truck not a real outdoorsman that would enjoy the usefull features we need and would use . 8/22/18 now the water pump failed this is ridiculous for a 3 yr old vehicle so much for the radio you now can't program the radio also the power mirrors work randomly ? The motor is probably going out .

GM Quality Brad , 09/10/2015 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful only 1700 miles on the truck and had it in the dealer twice for an oil leak. The oil pan has surface cracking, apparently acceptable to GM as it is on every truck. The wax coating on the frame can be easily removed by a fingernail and already has rust coming through mainly on the joints as if it was not applied properly or the coating method is simply insufficient. I actually bought 2 of these trucks and both have had paint issues. the 1st truck had the 3.73 axle, which has a poor tow rating of only 9200 pounds or so. this information cannot be found on the website and the website shows you cant even get the 3.73 with the gas engine. sunglasses holder is oddly shaped and won't fit regular sunglasses. the manual shift mode doesn't allow you to shift up when coasting downhill or something. the truck always seams to be down one gear lower than it should be when coasting and tow mode is off. the passenger tow mirror is very poor for visibility and doesn't show the side of my trailer as my f150 did. the led lighting is cool but there are wires that can get snagged under the bed rails. ride is more firm than previous models which I like. Ipod playback is horrible. very slow to respond and often doesn't work at all. dealer said it works fine. air conditioner lowers for phone calls which is cool. towing uphill isn't very good. the truck bounces between 2 gears, one which is excessively high and the other is to low to maintain speed.