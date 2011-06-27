  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG15nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm300 hp @ 4800 rpm300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.43.6 ft.51.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono38.4 in.
Rear hip Roomnono61.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono33.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono66.3 in.
Measurements
Length222.1 in.222.1 in.246.6 in.
Curb weight4588 lbs.4588 lbs.no
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.no
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.73.7 in.
Maximum payload2612.0 lbs.2612.0 lbs.no
Wheel base133.0 in.133.0 in.157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
