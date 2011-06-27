Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,852
|$2,321
|Clean
|$873
|$1,633
|$2,046
|Average
|$634
|$1,195
|$1,498
|Rough
|$395
|$757
|$949
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Lumina LTZ 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$2,563
|$3,247
|Clean
|$1,148
|$2,260
|$2,863
|Average
|$834
|$1,654
|$2,096
|Rough
|$519
|$1,048
|$1,328
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Lumina LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$2,139
|$2,700
|Clean
|$975
|$1,886
|$2,381
|Average
|$708
|$1,380
|$1,743
|Rough
|$441
|$875
|$1,105