Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,194
|$22,523
|$24,162
|Clean
|$20,913
|$22,224
|$23,837
|Average
|$20,351
|$21,627
|$23,186
|Rough
|$19,790
|$21,029
|$22,536
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,492
|$20,839
|$22,499
|Clean
|$19,233
|$20,563
|$22,197
|Average
|$18,717
|$20,010
|$21,591
|Rough
|$18,200
|$19,457
|$20,986
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,208
|$24,491
|$26,074
|Clean
|$22,901
|$24,167
|$25,723
|Average
|$22,286
|$23,517
|$25,021
|Rough
|$21,671
|$22,867
|$24,319
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,583
|$21,978
|$23,696
|Clean
|$20,310
|$21,686
|$23,377
|Average
|$19,765
|$21,103
|$22,739
|Rough
|$19,219
|$20,520
|$22,101
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,806
|$23,237
|$24,999
|Clean
|$21,517
|$22,929
|$24,663
|Average
|$20,940
|$22,312
|$23,990
|Rough
|$20,362
|$21,696
|$23,317
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,302
|$25,614
|$27,235
|Clean
|$23,980
|$25,274
|$26,868
|Average
|$23,336
|$24,595
|$26,135
|Rough
|$22,692
|$23,915
|$25,402
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,390
|$23,827
|$25,599
|Clean
|$22,094
|$23,511
|$25,255
|Average
|$21,500
|$22,879
|$24,566
|Rough
|$20,907
|$22,247
|$23,877