Used 1999 GMC Savana Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG14no15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpgno13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14no15
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l4.3 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4200 rpm245 hp @ 4200 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.47.4 ft.45.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.218.8 in.218.8 in.
Curb weight5857 lbs.5996 lbs.5166 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.9500 lbs.7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.5 in.7.2 in.
Height82.6 in.83.3 in.80.9 in.
Maximum payload2743.0 lbs.3504.0 lbs.1934.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsnono
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
Interior Colorsnono
  • Neutral
  • Navy
  • Pewter
