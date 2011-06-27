Used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Cargo Van
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,928*
Total Cash Price
$20,219
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,238*
Total Cash Price
$19,441
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,245*
Total Cash Price
$28,189
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,238*
Total Cash Price
$19,441
Savana Cargo Diesel
3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,083*
Total Cash Price
$19,830
3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,866*
Total Cash Price
$26,634
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,556*
Total Cash Price
$27,412
2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,288*
Total Cash Price
$26,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$2,116
|$690
|$1,252
|$1,186
|$2,358
|$7,601
|Repairs
|$417
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$769
|$2,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,106
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,088
|$874
|$648
|$405
|$147
|$3,161
|Depreciation
|$4,775
|$1,931
|$1,698
|$1,506
|$1,352
|$11,262
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,838
|$7,463
|$7,749
|$7,448
|$8,429
|$43,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$2,035
|$663
|$1,204
|$1,140
|$2,267
|$7,309
|Repairs
|$401
|$465
|$542
|$633
|$739
|$2,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,046
|$840
|$623
|$389
|$141
|$3,039
|Depreciation
|$4,591
|$1,857
|$1,633
|$1,448
|$1,300
|$10,829
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,344
|$7,176
|$7,451
|$7,162
|$8,105
|$42,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,867
|Maintenance
|$2,951
|$961
|$1,746
|$1,653
|$3,287
|$10,598
|Repairs
|$581
|$674
|$786
|$918
|$1,072
|$4,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,541
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,808
|Financing
|$1,517
|$1,218
|$903
|$564
|$204
|$4,407
|Depreciation
|$6,657
|$2,693
|$2,368
|$2,100
|$1,885
|$15,702
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,899
|$10,405
|$10,804
|$10,385
|$11,752
|$61,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$2,035
|$663
|$1,204
|$1,140
|$2,267
|$7,309
|Repairs
|$401
|$465
|$542
|$633
|$739
|$2,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,046
|$840
|$623
|$389
|$141
|$3,039
|Depreciation
|$4,591
|$1,857
|$1,633
|$1,448
|$1,300
|$10,829
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,344
|$7,176
|$7,451
|$7,162
|$8,105
|$42,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$2,076
|$676
|$1,228
|$1,163
|$2,312
|$7,455
|Repairs
|$409
|$474
|$553
|$646
|$754
|$2,836
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,084
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,067
|$857
|$635
|$397
|$144
|$3,100
|Depreciation
|$4,683
|$1,894
|$1,666
|$1,477
|$1,326
|$11,046
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,591
|$7,320
|$7,600
|$7,305
|$8,267
|$43,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$2,788
|$908
|$1,649
|$1,562
|$3,106
|$10,013
|Repairs
|$549
|$637
|$743
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,809
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,456
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,151
|$854
|$533
|$193
|$4,163
|Depreciation
|$6,290
|$2,544
|$2,237
|$1,984
|$1,781
|$14,836
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,911
|$9,831
|$10,208
|$9,812
|$11,104
|$57,866
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$2,869
|$935
|$1,698
|$1,607
|$3,196
|$10,306
|Repairs
|$565
|$656
|$764
|$893
|$1,042
|$3,920
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,475
|$1,184
|$878
|$548
|$199
|$4,285
|Depreciation
|$6,473
|$2,618
|$2,303
|$2,042
|$1,833
|$15,269
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,405
|$10,118
|$10,506
|$10,098
|$11,428
|$59,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$2,808
|$915
|$1,662
|$1,573
|$3,128
|$10,086
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$748
|$874
|$1,020
|$3,836
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,443
|$1,159
|$860
|$537
|$195
|$4,194
|Depreciation
|$6,336
|$2,563
|$2,254
|$1,998
|$1,794
|$14,944
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,035
|$9,903
|$10,282
|$9,884
|$11,185
|$58,288
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Savana Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
