Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

have not used it long enough,but i trust in gmc.been driving a 92 dodge b250 w/5.2. very dependable-bullet proof and still going.

Brad , 08/21/2007

We have only had this van four a few months but so far we really like it. We live in California and drove to Colorado on a trip and was very impressed with the over all performance of the van.