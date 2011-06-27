  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Savana Cargo
2 reviews
runsinthefamily

Neil T, 01/01/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

have not used it long enough,but i trust in gmc.been driving a 92 dodge b250 w/5.2. very dependable-bullet proof and still going.

Great Van

Brad, 08/21/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We have only had this van four a few months but so far we really like it. We live in California and drove to Colorado on a trip and was very impressed with the over all performance of the van.

