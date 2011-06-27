  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Safari Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Safari
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161516
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/459.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.40.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3960 lbs.4317 lbs.3960 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.6100 lbs.5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.22.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Maximum payload1740.0 lbs.1783.0 lbs.1740.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
