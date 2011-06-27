Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,233
|$1,535
|Clean
|$577
|$1,124
|$1,404
|Average
|$464
|$905
|$1,143
|Rough
|$352
|$686
|$882
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,127
|$1,433
|Clean
|$473
|$1,027
|$1,311
|Average
|$381
|$826
|$1,068
|Rough
|$289
|$626
|$824