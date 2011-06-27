  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari Cargo
  4. Used 1994 GMC Safari Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Safari Cargo
Overview
See Safari Cargo Inventory
See Safari Cargo Inventory
See Safari Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG171616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3960 lbs.4317 lbs.4253 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.6100 lbs.5700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Maximum payload1740.0 lbs.1783.0 lbs.1697.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
See Safari Cargo InventorySee Safari Cargo InventorySee Safari Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Safari Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles