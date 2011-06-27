Used 1994 GMC Safari Cargo for Sale

  • $2,299

    2000 GMC Safari Cargo SL

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Sova Auto - Spanaway / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo SL with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTDM19W4YB519068
    Stock: 1548
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,000

    2001 GMC Safari Cargo SL

    65,109 miles
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio

    Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 GMC Safari Cargo SL with AWD/4WD.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTDL19W51B513157
    Stock: R7121T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
