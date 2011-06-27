Used 2004 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

It's OK juniegravy , 01/04/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Vehicle used mainly for city delivery. Fuel economy 23 mpg on route. Has manual shift which is ok, but no 'vette. Handles 3000 lb trailer ok when called on. I'd give it "considerly above average" over all. Report Abuse

Great Value Lovelldog , 05/13/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck. It doesn't ride as well as a full size but is still much better than the Tacoma or Frontier.

Great first car Cory Sykes , 04/01/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful It is a very good truck. Very dependable and good on gas for a truck. The only complaint is the driver side door speaker has blown out. other than that it is a very enjoyable truck that surprisingly hasn't gotten stuck in any areas.

better than a dakota or an f-100 drvendo , 11/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this truck so much I have a had a dakota it has the worst crash rate and the f-100 what a joke if you like bumper cars buy it. The canyon is one of the best trucks I have owned and I dont care what you write