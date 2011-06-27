Used 2016 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews

GMC Acadia 4WD Great for Towing Robert Waltermyer , 09/21/2016 SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful We've had our new Acadia for about 6 months and we LOVE it! I'd been looking for something to replace our dying 2007 Chevy Avalanche and my biggest concern was towing our camper. I stumbled on the Acadia quite by accident and we're so glad I did. It's a great looking car, has a very comfortable and roomy interior, plenty of power, steers and handles well and this mighty 6-cylinder tows our camper better than the 8-cylinder Avalanche, thanks to the smooth 6-speed automatic transmission! The gas mileage is a combined 17 mpg, which could be better. The biggest thing I don't like is the rear mud guards. They are hard plastic and hang low enough to scrape on those cement blocks in parking lots. I suspect they will eventually need to be replaced with flexible ones. We've been on long trips with it and love the ride and comfort. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Too many service visits. Bill Branzell , 08/26/2016 Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 49 of 50 people found this review helpful I like my 2016 Acadia Denali, but I have spent way too much time at the dealers service dept. Yes it is all covered under warranty, but it is a hassle to make time to get to the dealer..... 3000 miles in 7 weeks and I have had it into the service dept. 5 times. 1) & 2) Parked my new $50,000 SUV in my garage and noticed window washer fluid leaking out onto the floor. Took it to the dealer they couldn't find it. Rose hell and took it to the dealer again. they found the leak and fixed it. 3) check engine light, new gas cap, problem solved. 4) one week later check engine light again. Replaced some pressure sensor (emissions related), problem solved. 5) Side mouldings on both drivers doors is falling off. To the dealer again. So at 12,000 miles the drivers seat is rocking back and forth plus the side mouldings on the passenger side are coming off. To the dealer for trip #6. They ordered the wrong part so I have to come back next week and they tell me the rocking of the drivers seat is "normal OEM operation". Back to the dealer for trip #7, and they put the correct side moulding on but tell me again that the rocking is normal....I call bulls...t. I make a formal complaint to GM Customer Service. That was a communication nightmare, but eventually they hook me up with another dealer. Off to that dealer I go for dealer trip #8. They correctly diagnose the rocking as bad seat tracks, but they don't have the parts in stock so I need to go back the following week (dealer trip #9.). So after 9 trips to the dealer and having challenging conversations with GM Customer Service, my Acadia is OK for the moment, but I'm ready to trade it. Update: no problems since then, now 26000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is my favorite vehicle SUVoowwnner , 01/21/2016 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 55 of 61 people found this review helpful I've read the other reviews and don't share their opinions, so I wanted to add mine. The 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is my favorite vehicle I've ever owned. I've had infiniti, honda, acura, pontiac, jeep, toyota, and now the GMC. It's the most solid, luxurious vehicle I've owned. It isn't perfect and may not be what you are looking for, but for me, I traded my Toyota Sienna XLE minivan to go to this and got a luxury SUV while only losing a small amount of cargo space. My family and I love it. The heads up display is fantastic. I can remote start my car from my android app from anywhere on the planet and the car, based on outside temperatures, automatically turns on seat heaters and defrosters in the cold to warm it up. The towing rating is solid and the tow button works very well to control a heavy load. The seats are comfortable and I don't have back fat. I'm 6', 168 pounds and wear a size 38 sport coat. I have no idea why someone would think you need to be fat to be comfortable in these seats. It escapes me. Also, the headrests do stick forward slightly for safety, but they are adjustable front to back in addition to up and down. Perhaps the other reviewer may be more comfortable by adjusting the headrests backward. The engine is also more than adequate to get 6 people around town and up a WV mountain with no issues at all. Now, my 0-60 time is not competitive with my 370z, but that's why I bought the 370z - not the Acadia. In my opinion, the generous cargo space, high towing capacity, plenty of seating and the level of luxury makes this my favorite SUV at the moment and my favorite car of all time. Hope you try it out and determine whether it works for you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car Liv W , 11/15/2016 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful After debating on a Yukon or Acadia I went with the 2016 Acadia Denali AWD. After owning the car for almost a year I wish I would have gone for the Yukon instead. The car is clearly made for young kids especially in the back seats! The captains chairs in the 2nd row need to be able to lean all the way back and they are quite tricky to try and fold to get people out of the 3rd row. They also need to be a tad bit wider for the average adult. The thing I hate most about the car is the cup holders! They were clearly built for little kids drinks so nothing large will go in them and if you do get them in and shut the car door it falls right out and then makes a mess!! The trunk space is also nice but if you have a car load don't plan on hauling much luggage! Another thing I hate about the car is when you are driving you can not type in an address in the navagation system. I do realize this is a safety feature but it can sometimes be annoying! The car sometimes seems like it has trouble figuring out when to shift and when you sit in the 2nd row you can hear it. The car is also quite heavy feeling so it's hard to slow it down! The car also drinks gas pretty fast at 17 mpg. The overall look of the car is very nice and the chrome details really make the car. If GMC could fix the issues I've explained the car would be absolutely perfect! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse