Used 2008 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews
Frustrated with My Acadia
I want to love my Acadia but have grown extremely frustrated with it. The overall comfort in driving my Acadia has been great but I have run into several maintenance issues which just show a lack of quality in the vehicle. These issues include: water leaks (have caused issues with the front blower motor and various sensors), blown rear strut, power steering pump and gear, tailgate motor and supports, two bad batteries, master cylinder (breaks), blown headlamps, and rear window spray hose. There have been three recalls: heated windshield washer, passenger airbag sensor, and headlamps. Many of these issues occurred within first two years of ownership. Has been a maintenance headache.
Last GM product I will ever own.
GM discovered that many Acadias recieved a defective wave plate during assembly. The wave plate is a component in the transmission. Instead of recalling the Acadia and having the part replaced, GMC offered a special warranty up to 120,000 miles to reimburse the cost of transmission repairs. Of course, since I actually take care of my car and drive it gently, my wave plate lasted until 121,500 miles. The transmission repair cost $2700. The problem was a defective waveplate. GMC did not provide any assistance with the repair costs despite the fact it was barely beyond the warranty. I'm actually somewhat thankful though. Now I have a good excuse to buy a foreign car. For the past 20 years, I have always owned domestic vehicles...mostly GM vehicles because I have felt proud of supporting the domestic auto makers. But, with this latest issue, it is apparent that GM has no interest in supporting their customers. Now, if people give me a hard time about buying foreign, I can refer to this experience and people will understand. This will be the last GM product I own. I was going to buy a new Yukon in the Spring. That won't be happening now.
I will never buy a GM again
I bought my 2008 GMC Acadia brand new. I have serviced my vehicle at the GMC dealership by the book. I always take it in for service when it is needed and always complete any service or repair the dealership has suggested. I have ONLY 58,000 miles on my vehicle and my 3-5-Reverse wave plate broke (which is a $10 part) and now the dealership is telling me I need a whole new transmission and it is going to cost me $4,000. It took the dealership 3 days to even look at my vehicle. I have researched this issue online to find out that a large number of other 2008 GMC Acadia owners have experienced this exact same problem and GM is doing nothing about it. I will NEVER buy another GM vehicle.
Would not buy this car again
There are obvious defects with the 2008 Acadia. The steering, transmission and airbag issues need to be corrected by GMC. They need to honor promises of delivering good cars, which they have not done here.
STAY AWAY FROM GMC ACADIA!!!!
This car has been nothing but headaches since we've owned it. I bought my 2008 GMC Acadia from a GM dealership as a used vehicle with 50,000 miles on it. Less than one year later all hell breaks loose. During a rain storm while driving, water started pouring into the interior through the seatbelts, airbags and sunroof. The next morning, all of the computers in the car went crazy and the car wouldn't turn on. Had it towed to the dealership, and come to find out there is a water leak issue due to faulty drain tubes in the sunroof. Although a recall for some vehicles, my vehicle's VIN was not included in that recall, even though it was the SAME PROBLEM. Called GM, that was a joke. They said there was nothing they could do and basically that it wasn't their problem. $1500 later and the leaks are supposedly fixed and so I drive away with my smelly car. A few months later, the engine started running hot. Brought the car back to the dealership and apparently there was an issue with the transmission. Another $500 dropped. The mechanic also informed us of a leak into the master cylinder which he then told us was a common problem he had seen with the Acadia. He said it didn't need to be repaired right at that moment, but would eventually need to be repaired in the near future for a mere $1500. Over the next 2 years in which I owned this car I had nothing but issues. Oil leak (also another common problem with Acadias according to the GM service tech), engine not turning off occasionally even when I took the key out, when I would get gas, I would have to leave the car running because if I turned it off, after I finished pumping the gas it would be very difficult to start the car. Usually took about 4-5 tries. The last and final straw was this past week. I was driving home one afternoon and sure enough, water started pouring into the interior of the car from the headliner. It came in through the airbags, sunroof and top of the windshield. You could also hear the water sloshing around in the headliner as I drove. I can't afford to keep fixing the same issue that the dealership should take responsibility for in their faulty design on this car. Traded it in on a Hyundai yesterday and we have so much negative equity in the acadia that my car payment is ridiculously high. Not to mention I have 6 people in our family and so we all do not fit in the car together and will have to drive 2 vehicles whenever we go anywhere as a family. Because we were so upside down trading in the acadia, we couldn't afford to buy an SUV or a minivan. But, at least I know I have a good, reliable car that will not leak that I can feel is safe enough to drive my children in. If you want a vehicle that does more than just look pretty in the driveway then stay away from this one. We will NEVER buy another GM vehicle again. NEVER.
