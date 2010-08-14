Used 1992 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Prizm Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1994 Geo Prizm
    used

    1994 Geo Prizm

    78,063 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1996 Geo Prizm
    used

    1996 Geo Prizm

    156,914 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,795

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Geo Prizm

See all 15 reviews
230K and still going strong
RedWonder,08/14/2010
I inherited my prizm for my high school graduation 5 years ago. It now has 230K miles on it and still runs great! I think the frame of the car will fall apart before it stops running - It has lots of rust from being outside, I've gone through 3 door handles, and the radio is questionable - but the engine is still in great shape! The low miles are great and it is truly a dependable car!
