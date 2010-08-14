Used 1992 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1994 Geo Prizm78,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- used
1996 Geo Prizm156,914 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Geo Prizm searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Prizm
Read recent reviews for the Geo Prizm
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.215 Reviews
Report abuse
RedWonder,08/14/2010
I inherited my prizm for my high school graduation 5 years ago. It now has 230K miles on it and still runs great! I think the frame of the car will fall apart before it stops running - It has lots of rust from being outside, I've gone through 3 door handles, and the radio is questionable - but the engine is still in great shape! The low miles are great and it is truly a dependable car!