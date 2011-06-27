Used 2017 Genesis G90 Consumer Reviews
European Luxury Brands take notice
The Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate is a great bargain if you can ignore the fact that it doesn't have the Tri-Star, Rings or Propeller of the established European Luxury Brands. You get 95% of the luxury and technology of those brands at 70% of the price. Is the Genesis G90 perfect? No, but then again, neither are the others. Build quality, luxury amenities and ride quality are awfully close to the established luxury brands. I have had a couple of those plus a few Infiniti's over the years and I am very satisfied with the Genesis. I realize that there are many who believe that a Korean luxury Car is an oxymoron, but all I can say is give it a try. What have you got to loose? Maybe you can find a better investment for that $25 grand you'll save. In any case I strongly recommend you take a test drive. Close your eyes as you walk past the Hyundai's and open them when you get to the "Genesis Portion" of the showroom. I hope they get their stand alone dealerships soon so that more people will quit linking Hyundai and Genesis. Much like Toyota/Lexus and Nissan/Infiniti did from the start, Genesis needs its own standalone dealerships and facilities ASAP. After six months all I can say this is the best car I have ever owned. Every time I get behind the wheel I think that this is the reason people who buy cars like this buy cars like this. It is quiet, luxurious, and safe. Yes it doesn't get the greatest fuel economy, but you can't get the turbine smooth power without some trade offs. Well its been a year and a half now and I still love the car. I have only one issue. The headlights are very bright and illuminate well - out to about 1 car length. Then there is a dark line, just like someone dropped a curtain on everything further away. I have complained to the dealer several times and they said it is normal due to the LED headlights. Well I have another car with LED headlights and do not have that problem. I feel it is dangerous and I spend most of my night driving with the high beams on. Other than that it is a fantastic car that is saddled with a company that does not advertise and with a limited, and confused, dealer network. I feel Hyundai has missed the boat with the whole Genesis launch. First there were going to be standalone Genesis dealers within 2 years. Well that got shelved. Nobody can give me a straight answer on when that will happen, if ever. Now there are just two Hyundai/Genesis dealers in the St Louis area. The dealer I bought the car from is not listed as a Genesis dealer on the Genesis website and they have no 2019 models to sell. With the new, seriously face-lifted, 2020 coming out within a year I will probably trade in my 2017 for a 2020. Yes, except for the headlights, I truly love the car. It is safe (except for the lighting) and comfortable and has just about every amenity you could want. I just wish Hyundai/Genesis would get their act together or no one will even know these things exist. Nearing the three year mark. The only issue I have had was the original equipment tires. The Continental tires wore out after roughly 20,000 miles. I was shocked at how quickly they wore down to almost the tread wear indicators. It was even wear across both front and both rear tires. I replaced them with the highly rated Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 and have been very happy with these. With 9000 miles on them they have very little wear and are fantastic in snow and the wet. But this is not a review of tires, it is a review of the car. In a few words I love it. It is a fantastic road car, gets respectable mileage considering its size and a 420 hp V8. It does a lot of kid duty since our 6 year old great granddaughter lives with us during the week and we take her to school and pick her up plus the normal running around we do. I have had no issues with the car except the headlights not illuminating very well. I would not consider getting rid of the car for anything other than a new, revised 2020 G90. Now that they have finally released them in the US I will probably be trading my 2017 in for a 2020 G90, also with the 5.0 V8. Turbo sixes are great but there is nothing like the turbine like smoothness of a V8! The interior has held up very well, and with a little leather cleaner looks as good as the day I took delivery. Anyway, I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a very luxurious and composed ride and are willing to forgo the cachet of the European brands for $25,000 to $40,000 in savings for a comparably equipped car. Other than the tires, I have not spent a dime on service. In short I am a very happy camper. Well my 2017 G90 is gone home to a new owner. I replaced it with a 2020 G90 5.0 Ultimate so that ought to tell you how happy I am with G90's!!
Do I love it?
It's a great car for the money. I read a car review that said the steering is too sensitive at highway speed. Set the drive mode on individual and set the steering to sport. Problem solved.
Built to Compete
The G90 Ultimate built to compete w/Audi A8L, BMW 750Li, & Mercades S 500..... The G90 does not handle as well as the BMW 750Li or the A8L. Can't speak about the Mercedes, didn't own one. All other options function as well as BMWS & Audi EXCEPT....The new Genesis G90 Ultimate does NOT HAVE Massaging seats. It doesn't have body hugging as the BMW does, nor does it have auto seat hugging control around corners as the Mercedes does. The main complaint I have with the G90 is only (1) usb port in the cockpit area, really...? Can't charge my iPhone from the charging area of the charging console area, I have to use the cigarette lighter plug inside the main console. No handbag hook in front seating area for the wife. Mood lighting in the cabin VERY dim even on the brightest setting. Both the Audi and BMW's have a charging flashlight in there glove box...NoN on the G90 Both BMW and Audi have driver memory for both seats and steering wheel, G90 only seat memory. However for the price it's a good value. Another problem I have with the G90 is the remote start feature....once you activate it, the lights begin to flash until you either begin driving or the feature times out. Hence everyone around knows the car is running. Since my 1st evaluation I've incurred a problem with the Blue Link remote start. On 2 other occasions it's failed to function. The 1st time I ignored it, gave a day or two and it began operating. The 2nd time I contacted Genesis/Blue Link, after several days of non-functioning it once again operated. The 3rd time I contacted Genesis customer support after speaking w/ the folks at Blue Link (a 3rd party supplier of service), having jumped thru hoops trying to operate the remote start. The folks at Blue Link asked... 1- Was I at least 15' away when trying to operate... 2-Is the car in an open area.. 3-Make sure the car isn't under a tree...(for-real) 4-Did you turn the car ignition on/off 3 times to wake it up..(for-real) 5-What are the weather conditions currently at your location...(for-real) 6 Have you waited at least 10 min since the last time you attempted to remote start. Needless to say Blue Link leaves a lot to be desired, Read-on... I contacted again Geneses customer support requested they send someone to pickup the car and get it fixed. WELL what I got from the dealer was less then thrilling. I might add the Dealer did everything humanely possible to correct and fix the probe;em and kept me informed every step of the way. The problem ( I feel), lies with the lack of support or should I say control from Genesis over the company they hired to operate/control the function of the app. From what the dealer told me Genesis could not get any definitive answer from Blue Link, Blue Link, citing propritary information of operation. Kinda says the "Tail Wags The Dog", After 2 weeks the car was finally returned to me from the dealer with their sincerest apologies. Genesis needs to stop up to the plate taking responsibility for their product and/or who they hire as a second provider of operation.
World class luxury at an excellent price
Genesis G90 Took delivery of a Genesis G90 in March and am very, very pleased. The ride, handling, technology, materials, build quality, quietness and performance are excellent. The twin turbo V6 is an absolute gem - even more responsive than the very good V8s in other Genesis and Equus cars I’ve owned. In the past, have had a wide range of cars, domestic and foreign, including luxury cars, sport sedans, muscle cars and sports cars. This is my 5th Hyundai-built car. Started when Hertz gave me an XG350 during a business trip. The XG was then the top of the line and, although I'd never heard of it, I liked it and subsequently bought one. Later, traded the XG on an Azera, traded the Azera on a Genesis 4.6 Ultimate, traded the 4.6 on an Equus Ultimate and traded it on the G90, so I know top-of-the-line Hyundais pretty well. Each new one has been a very significant step up from its predecessor. However, all of them have been very well built using quality materials, performed well and were dead reliable. I have never had to have repair work of any kind on any Hyundai-built car I've owned. In my opinion, the G90 is close to the equal of a similarly equipped S-Class that costs $45,000 more. The G90 does not equal the Mercedes in prestige or status and probably never will. But it's a fine, world-class luxury car at an outstanding price. UPDATE: After driving the G90 for more than a year, am even more pleased. Zero problems. When I occasionally drive another luxury car, I’m reminded how much better the G90 is. I am now convinced it is at least the equal of an S Class. The main difference with the G90 is that there’s not as much risk of appearing pretentious - a definite plus for some people.
You will be pleasantly surprised!
The G90 is a great luxury car. It has the highest safety rating and the highest initial quality rating among the top luxury cars. The price of the car is substantially below the pricy competition and you get a better warranty and more features. I have been driving the AWD model now for 35 months and not any complaints. Unlike so many other high end autos this vehicle burns regular unleaded gas, another cost savings. I was pleasantly surprised also that the insurance premium is very reasonable.
