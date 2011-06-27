Estimated values
2017 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,601
|$34,213
|$37,991
|Clean
|$29,561
|$33,055
|$36,704
|Average
|$27,480
|$30,739
|$34,130
|Rough
|$25,400
|$28,422
|$31,556
Estimated values
2017 Genesis G90 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,798
|$36,669
|$40,718
|Clean
|$31,684
|$35,427
|$39,339
|Average
|$29,454
|$32,945
|$36,580
|Rough
|$27,224
|$30,462
|$33,821
Estimated values
2017 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,259
|$34,948
|$38,808
|Clean
|$30,196
|$33,765
|$37,494
|Average
|$28,071
|$31,399
|$34,864
|Rough
|$25,946
|$29,033
|$32,235
Estimated values
2017 Genesis G90 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,334
|$37,094
|$41,029
|Clean
|$32,200
|$35,839
|$39,639
|Average
|$29,934
|$33,327
|$36,859
|Rough
|$27,668
|$30,815
|$34,079