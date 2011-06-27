Used 2001 Ford Windstar Consumer Reviews
No problems here
We bought ours used with 171,000 miles. It seems to have been well taken care of. The recall had been out for a couple of years before we bought ours, so when I brought it in, the rush was over and replacement parts were plenty. They replaced the rear axle and reinforced the front subframe free of charge. The van now has 266,000 miles on it and other than routine maintenance, we really haven't had any issues. The only gripe we have is leg room for the rear seats. You either don't have any in the middle to make the rear seat passengers comfortable or you don't have any in the rear to make the middle seat passengers comfortable. I find it amusing that people complain about having to do routine maintenance. After 100,000 miles you would expect to do struts and wheel bearings on any vehicle. Nothing lasts forever. UPDATE: 16 years old and almost 280,000 miles and still kicking. This minivan owes us nothing. We've decided to upgrade and bought a 2013 Ford Flex. The Windstar is now my commuter car. It's running so well, there's no reason to get rid of it. UPDATE: 291,000 on original engine and transmission. I was going to finally retire it at the end of the year, but it's running so well, we've decided to keep it another couple of years at least. It's nice having two separate vehicles capable of hauling the whole family. UPDATE: 304,000 miles and still counting. Don't know what else to say other than I have no plans to replace her anytime soon. UPDATE: 329,000 miles and no major issues. This is by far the most reliable and best "bang for your buck" of any vehicle I've ever owned. Don't get me wrong, I've had to do repairs, but nothing above routine maintenance.. UPDATE: 19 years and 337,000 miles. I'm finally putting her out to pasture. The transmission gave out on my way to pick up my son from school. At this point, it's no longer worth repairing. She has served us well. With all the complaints I've heard about the Windstar over the years, I've never experienced any of those issues and would gladly do it all over again if I had the chance. We will definitely miss "daddy's van".
Lots of mileage on this van!
Our ford van has done us great in the past 11 years. Yes it had all the recalls on it but ford fixed each one. The reason we got rid of the van is at 298,000 miles it thrown a rod through the block. It was unexpected with no warning. Only major repair I had to pay for was the intake gaskets leaking and manifold needed replaced. I fixed & maintained the rest except tires. No transmission issues even at 298,000. We feel lucky compared to some other reviewers. Thank you ford
Loved my van
We purchased our van new and it has been an excellent vehicle. The electric doors were a great feature new but after a few years they began to not work all of the time. Last year at 160000 had trouble with the break light, engine light coming on and it has stayed on. I would still be driving today at 209000 miles if I hadn't encountered a deer.
happy with windstar
I have ford windstar minivan and I am driving it from 2010 I naiver have any problem with it. I drive it across Canada along with towing UHALL container from Ontario to Saskatoon I really enjoy the comfort drive
worst car ever owned
Worst vehicle I have ever owned. Electronics all repaired or replaced, replaced transmission, wheel bearings, rotors, complete brake system, air conditioning. Ford recalls 5 in the past three years. No one should ever buy one.
