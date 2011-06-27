  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Windstar Cargo
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good to the last drop!

Brian Smith, 11/22/2009
I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo!

Great work van

Josh, 01/12/2010
I love the MPG on it. With a ladder rack and shelving full of electrical parts and all my tools I get 17 MPG. It's been great over the 4 months I've had it. I probably will go buy anew one if and when this dies.. Love the simplicity.

Why'd they stop making this car?

Uncle David Williams, 05/10/2004
This is a great vehicle.

Second owner is very pleased

Ray Buck, 07/07/2007
I purchased this cargo van, used, with 87000 hwy miles on it. I have owned it over 2 years and use it everyday in my business. I have had no major problems. I had the front brakes replaced and the right/front wheel bearing. It never leaves the city and I get over 16 mpg. I think that's acceptable. However I use fuel injector cleaner about every 2 months because of the stop and go driving. This van has been a good investment for me. I hadn't owned a Ford product in over 20 years. I will certainly do it again soon.

