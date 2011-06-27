Used 2016 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews
No Ford, no problem
Front passenger shock absorber replaced within a month of the purchase. The same thing happened to me today, Sep 12, 2016 with 6993 miles. The Van accelerator stop responding, all instrument lights flashing like a xmas tree, beeping sounds....towed the Van to a near Ford dealer, waiting to hear back from the dealer tomorrow. First and last Ford.
Another ford lemon
Thought this would be real nice after all the issues with a transit connect, well it looks nice and has the space needed for a work truck, however it has had weird electrical issues that come and go, Bluetooth randomly won't connect to my phone. Once it had to be reset "by the dealer" at 38,000 miles. Now just over 40k, throttle body needed. Once again ford has convinced a small business their vehicles are worth owning...wrong. Ford has and always will be the WORST most unreliable domestic vehicle brand available...more crap in a new wrapper. Pay more for anything else and don't risk your life everyday driving (or trying to) this junk. UPDATE 6/1/17 so the throttle body failure was a common issue, parts back ordered. Got replacement, told by dealer it's all fixed, still stalls while driving, back to the lemon grove. 4 throttle bodies and 45 days later it runs correctly again. UNREAL that a company would put a consumer through this. I threatened them that it should be replaced under lemon law. So now at 56k miles, only major issue is Bluetooth forgets my phone once every couple weeks, reconnects usually. About every 6 weeks it doesnt, I reset the system by disconnect battery for 3 minutes. Then add phone back and reconnect.. spend your money elsewhere.
250 with Diesel Great Combo
I bought a 2016 Transit MR 250 with the 5 cyl inline powerstroke engine. The power is very good and it is quiet too. C&D magazine was right, the 6 spd transmission shifts seamlessly with the diesel engine and the bigger disc brakes are very effective yet not grabby. I was pleased with the ride and performance from the test drive onward. It handles the road without much leaning and smooths out the bumps. Seating is a little upright but not uncomfortable. We got the rear windows only in our Cargo van. The split mirrors are very good and generally visibility is very good. The only blind spot I have would be eliminated by glass in the sliding door. Ergonomically, It is tight getting in and out of the seats and the rear deck is higher than anticipated. I added a side and rear step but, the Ford side door step is painfully narrow. The bluetooth works well and sound quality is good. The 6 speaker stereo is worth it if you like music. The back up camera and back up alarm work well together combined with the mirrors and rear glass I have no trouble backing anywhere. Mileage for the diesel engine has been 16 mpg around town. We have yet to make a road trip. UPDATE : The Van has run great except for the down time caused by rodent and rabbit damage. The wiring in this vehicle is soy not petroleum based. This is fairly common in newer cars. The wiring is extensive in this van with 3 computers and sensors for everything. We have struggled to keep the critters from moving in at night. This is an ongoing problem for rural owners. The van has been out of service 3 times in 2 years for this problem. The dealer has been kind enough financially but the problem is built in. We use night lighting and predator urine to keep the rodents at bay.
failed throttle body @5.6k and 3wks wait for parts
Driving this new 2016 transit, 250 medium height roof since February. With out warning van randomly loses acceleration, engine won't respond to accelerator and runs rough. Have to coast over into the break down lane and shut off/restart several times before van will drive again. Dealer telling us parts are backordered and 3 weeks out at best. Indicated they have had several other Transits in the shop for the same issue claimed to be the throttle body. Ford will not provide rental reimbursement.
Big investment, bigger disappointment
Self employed HVAC installer. I opted for the 3.5 eco boost turbo. Wow if it wasn’t for the endless power, I would be out of my mind angry. 12 mpg...Too many problems for a new vehicle. First, the hesitation when shifting into reverse. Annoying. Then the interior lights won’t go off if doors are left open. They’re supposed to. After Ford replaced the Bcm, still on. Had to get a lot of jump starts. Then tore the front of the interior apart! A piece of the wiring harnesses missing... can’t communicate w/ Bcm. (Body cntrl module) Ford still trying to figure out what to do. The little things: drive shaft flex coupling has to be replaced every 30,000 miles, rear brakes wore at 20,000 mls. Have to pull axle out to replace pads, tires wear out fast, very involved job aligning front end! Seam in drivers door blocks mirror, backup camera screen too small, storage is poorly designed (stuff falls of/out) it goes on and on...wort thing: this is my source of income. Every time it goes to the dealer I sit and loose money....
